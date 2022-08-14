‘You write about what you know’, says Lisa Kudrow about lack of diversity on ‘Friends’ – Emais

Lisa Kudrow played the character Phoebe in all ten seasons of ‘Friends’, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

After Marta Kauffmanone of the creators of friendsadmit that he did little to make the series more diverse, Lisa Kudrowactress who gave life to Phoebecommented on the lack of a diverse cast.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, she stated that the series was created by two people, Marta and David Cranewho came from a privileged background and wrote about their own experiences.

“I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to [a Univerdade de] Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college. And for shows in particular, when it’s going to be a character-driven comedy, you write about what you know,” she said.

“They don’t have the right to write stories about the experiences of being a person of color. I think at that time, the big problem I was seeing was, ‘Where’s the learning?'” he continued.

On the other hand, Lisa stated that if a movie or a reboot of friends were made in the present day, it would need to be with a new and more diverse cast.

“I think if something like that happened, if Marta and David agreed, it would have to be a different cast at the same age as we were. I think it would need to be more current – ​​and a more diverse representation is not a bad idea, you know?” .

One of the most successful series in television history, friends aired between 1994 and 2004 and chronicles the daily lives of six straight, white friends in New York City. In addition to Lisa, the production starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais