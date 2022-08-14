Zoë Kravitz explains what makes her Catwoman different

In “The Batman,” Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, better known as the iconic Catwoman.. However, she is not the first actress to play the feline anti-heroine on screen. before her, five actresses were given the mission to wear the character’s uniform in theaters. Kravitz, however, believes her character is different from previous versions.

In a press conference with the cast, given to the newspaper ‘Entertainment Weekly’, the actress explained that the film explores in more depth the complexity of the character.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had the opportunity to really understand who Selina is,” he said. “Often in these types of films, the female characters are one-dimensional or serve sex appeal, but I was really impressed and excited by what Matt wrote in the script.”

Selina Kyle wasn’t the only one who reinvented herself. The Matt Reeves film also touched on the detective and more vulnerable side of Batman (Robert Pattinson).

All About ‘The Batman’

According to the official synopsis, the film follows the second year of Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as Batman, who finds himself in the midst of the city’s corruption as he faces a serial killer, who targets the elite of gotham.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Catwoman), Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. “The Batman” premiered last Thursday (3) in theaters. The release of the feature film on HBO Max is scheduled for April 19.

