Zoe Kravitz pins Will Smith in Instagram posts

Last Tuesday (29), actress Zoe Kravitz spoke on her Instagram about what happened at the Oscars event.

And by the tone of the caption, it was clear his dissatisfaction with the incident.

First, she published a photo with her look for the event, with the message:

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the awards show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage right now.”

Also, not satisfied with just one comment, Zoe Kravitz then shared her outfit for the Oscars after party, which was hosted by Vanity Fair. Again, she used the caption to snipe Will:

“And here’s a picture of my dress at the awards party, where we’re apparently swearing and beating people up on stage right now.”wrote the actress.

As if that wasn’t enough, she was even asked by a follower if she didn’t support Will for defending his wife. Zoe Kravitz was pretty straightforward in her no. Follow the actress’ response:

Zoë Kravitz calls out Will Smith in new Instagram posts and says she doesn’t support the way the actor chose to defend Jada Pinkett-Smith. pic.twitter.com/NPIJ8x1US8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2022

Oscar event incident:

During the Oscars, Will Smith attacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke with the shaved head of Jada Smith, but this look is the result of an autoimmune disease of the actress.

On top of that, Will even cursed Chris, yelling “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”.

Will Smith punches Chris Rock and tells him to “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” during the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tYf7S6OIy4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

After the situation, Will Smith apologized to everyone through his speech when he won the statuette. And he also used his social media to apologize again.

The Academy of the Oscars revealed that it is evaluating what measures will be taken regarding the situation. However, it is already known that Will should not lose his Oscar. Check out Will’s apology on his Instagram:

