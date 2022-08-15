10 series that promote representation

The month of August is marked in Brazil as the National Lesbian Visibility Month, a period dedicated to promoting information and fighting for the rights of lesbian women in the country. Among the many ways to apply representation in everyday life, watching lesbian characters and couples on television and cinema is one of the most active ways to feel represented.

even with few stories mainstream starring lesbian characters, the number of audiovisual products with the theme has been growing little by little as an alternative for women who want to watch a series and identify with the love story portrayed there.

To celebrate Lesbian Visibility Month, the tracklist separated 10 series with lesbian characters and couples for you to feel represented. Check out!

Read too: 10 songs that relate to love and life LGBTQIA+

10 series with lesbian representation to be proud of

1. Dickinson

Starred by Hailee Steinfeldwhich gives life to the American poet Emily Dickinsonthe series portrays several real aspects of the young writer’s life, one of the main ones being her relationship with Susan Gilbert (Ella Hunt), his brother’s wife.

Most of Emily’s writings were found and published after her death in 1886, when she consequently gained notoriety in North American literature. Among the texts, it is possible to notice letters that the poet exchanged with her sister-in-law, revealing the strong bond between them, which in the series is represented as a romantic relationship.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2. One Day At A Time

O reboot from the 1970s sitcom follows the particularities of a family of Cuban descent living in the United States. In the series, the brothers Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) are raised by their recently divorced mother and Cuban-born grandmother.

Throughout the episodes, Elena tries to understand her feelings and how romantic love manifests for her. When she exposes her sexual orientation to her family, they don’t take long to show the girl that they are welcoming and supportive. This is reinforced when she enters into a relationship with Syd (Sheridan Pierce), responsible for bringing to the series also a discussion about gender identity.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. The Fosters

Over five seasons, “The Fosters” developed the story of Stef Foster (Teri Polo) and Lena Adams (Sherri Saume), an interracial lesbian couple raising children Brandon (David Lambert), Stef’s biological son; Mariana (cierra ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo), adopted twin brothers; and callie (Maia Mitchell) and Jude (Hayden Byerly), blood brothers who arrived in the family through foster care.

The series deals with various subjects in a sensitive way and always highlights themes of representation, reinforcing the beauties and challenges of a family formed by two mothers.

Where to watch: Disney+

4. First Kill

Recently released by Netflix, the series gained great repercussion on social networks and was in the Top 3 of the Top TV Shows on the platform for the month of June, behind only “Stranger Things” and “Peaky Blinders”. However, the positive numbers were not enough to keep the series, which was canceled in its first season.

The series, produced by Emma Robertsportrays the difficulties of a love lived between the vampire Juliette (Sarah Catharine Hook) and the Vampire Slayer calliope (Imani Lewis).

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Atypical

“Atypical” tells the story of the Gardner family, who experience various family issues, such as Sam (Keir Gilchrist), younger brother of Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine). In the plot, the young woman lives a dilemma while in a relationship with Ethan (Graham Rogers), but realizes that she gradually develops feelings for her colleague Izzie (Stewart Buckle).

In the midst of a troubled teenage love, the two go through difficult times, but they are a real representation of the process of self-discovery and acceptance during adolescence.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Glee

One of the most remarkable series of the 2000s and 2010s, “Glee” became known for portraying various subjects considered taboo in an open and honest way on television. Two of the characters that stood out among the many narrative arcs explored in the series were Santana (Naya Rivera) and Brittany (Heather Morris).

As the story unfolded, Santana discovered herself and for many young girls around the world she was the first lesbian reference on television. Her relationship with Brittany begins in friendship and unfolds more and more throughout the series.

Where to watch: Netflix, Disney+

7. The Sex Lives of College Girls

The recent HBO Max original series follows the love and academic lives of a group of four girls with completely different personalities and backgrounds, who randomly end up sharing the same dorm room on the Essex university campus.

Leighton Murray (Renee Rapp) is the most reserved when it comes to love interests, because she still goes through the process of accepting her sexual orientation and lives a hidden relationship with Alicia (Midori Francis), leader of the university’s Women’s Center.

Where to watch: HBO Max

8. Wynonna Earp

The supernatural series with aspects of the modern western accompanies Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano), great-great-granddaughter of the legendary Wyatt Earp. The young woman returns to her hometown to try to unravel the mysteries of the curse placed on the Earp family.

Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) is Wynonna’s younger sister, and has an affair with the sheriff. Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell). The two form a light and ideal couple for those who want to watch a love story between two women without major dramas, in addition to those naturally generated by the general plot of the series.

Where to watch: Globoplay

9. The L Word: Generation Q

The sequel to the well-known “The L word” premiered in 2019, 10 years after the original series came to an end. The new moment takes place in Los Angeles and brings back several actresses who had already worked on the version released in 2004 and another new group of characters.

With a more current and up-to-date view on LGBTQ+ representation issues, “The L Word: Generation Q” is a tour of the lesbian world of Los Angeles. O revival continues the relevance of one of the pioneering series to represent the letter L of the acronym on television.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

10. Everything Sucks

The dramatic comedy portrays in parody form the adolescence of the 1990s, in a small town in the interior of Oregon, in the United States. On the Serie, Kate Messner (Peyton Kennedy) knows she is a lesbian and tries to deal with it on a daily basis in a small American town in the 90s.

Throughout the short episodes of the single season of the series, it is possible to follow the character’s particularities and small sensations of discovery. This intensifies when she realizes the feelings she creates for Emaline (Sydney Sweeney).

Where to watch: Netflix

Follow the Tracklist on social networks!