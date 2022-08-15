150 vacancies planned, most for IT!

Attention, news about the TRF 6 contest! According to the news portal “O Tempo”, the first public tender of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region will offer 150 vacancies. The trend is that most of the vacancies go to the area of ​​information technology.

Also according to the portal, the objective is to migrate the computerized systems from TRF 1, in Brasília, to TRF 6, which will have its headquarters in Belo Horizonte.

O TRF 6 contest already has the commission for studies formed. Four servers were designated to carry out the preliminary surveys and suggestions for the realization of the event.

Learn more about the TRF 6 contest

TRF 6 contest: free materials

Start your preparation now or boost your studies for public exams with our free materials! O Great Online Courses has an exclusive page with lots of content (click HERE). Log in and see:

e-books,

Books,

free courses,

Commented questions and evidence,

Verticalized edits and much more!

Get ready with Gran: Unlimited Subscription 7.0

Hello, contestants! The contests in 2022 come with everything and Gran Cursos Online offers all the necessary structure for your approval.

Unlimited downloads of lessons and PDFs, FAQs, mind maps, access to over 27,194 courses, access to over 28,000 audiobooks and other amazing tools are still available.

The big news is that Unlimited Subscription 7.0 has been upgraded! Follow:

App Desktop 3.0: complete and updated platform with access to applications for Windows, Mac and Linux;

Gran Audiobooks on the Web: access audiobooks for all careers via your computer or mobile browser;

Gran Gestão de Estudos na Web: organize your study routine and monitor your development on your computer or cell phone;

Gran Cursos Questions 3.0: see questions commented on video by teachers;

Public Notice in Question: follow the entire notice with specific exercises and separated by levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced);

“Can you reconcile?” tool: study for more than one contest, analyzing the compatibility of the contents covered;

Law in Question: practice dry law with questions focused on each part of the legal provisions that most fall on the tests.

What are you waiting for to become a Gran Aluno and guarantee your approval in 2022?

View the Unlimited Subscription 7.0 HERE

TRF 6th Region contest summary

TRF 6 Contest Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region Current situation study in progress organizing bank to be defined Positions judicial technician and analyst education Middle and higher levels careers courts Capacity Minas Gerais Number of vacancies to be defined Remuneration from BRL 7,591.37 to BRL 12,455.30