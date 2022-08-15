6 ways to disappear from WhatsApp without uninstalling the app; complete step by step

WhatsApp is a messaging application with a strong use by the population today. There are millions of users in Brazil alone. Despite the many advantages of having a messaging app, we can also talk about some disadvantages. This is the case, for example, of unwanted people sending messages.

Also, another situation that can be uncomfortable for the user is when there is a high number of unanswered messages in the app, either in groups or in private conversations. However, it is possible to make use of six ways to “disappear” on WhatsApp without having to uninstall the application.

Ways to disappear from WhatsApp

One of the most effective ways to disappear from WhatsApp is to untick messages. In this way, the user can make use of the application and even read the message sent, without the other person knowing that he has already seen the conversation. So, to do this open WhatsApp and go to “account”. Then tap on “privacy” and finally disable the function.

Another alternative that can be useful even to be able to control the time of use of the cell phone is to enable a “timer” to use the application only for a certain period. On Android, go to the “Digital Wellbeing” app and search for WhatsApp. When you find it, define how much time you want to spend using the messenger. On the other hand, on the iPhone this is done in “Activity Control”.

In addition, there is still the option to reply to messages using the notification bar. That way, you don’t have to open the app to answer whoever you want.

Also, the option to temporarily disable WhatsApp can be used by those who want to disappear from the messenger. Open the application and go to the “Help” option. Then click on “Contact Us”. Once that’s done, say you “lost” your cell phone.

With this, WhatsApp will unlink the account and the person will have 30 days to recover it by verifying the number.

And more?

Another way that can also be used is the function to disable WhatsApp notifications. With that, there will be no more notifications of him jumping around on your screen. To do this, just access “settings”, then “notifications” and then disable the button on the “show notifications” tab.

Finally, the last option to disappear from WhatsApp is to forcefully stop the app. This is possible by accessing the “Applications” tab of the cell phone. Once this is done, search for and select the WhatsApp icon and then tap on “Force Stop”.

