7 cell phone models with digital TV

Although, with the rise of streaming, they have lost some of their popularity in recent years, you smartphones with digital TV still exist and offering a number of benefits to users. The ability to watch favorite shows from anywhere is an example of this.

In order to help readers looking for devices with this functionality, we’ve listed seven great options to consider during the purchase process.

1. Samsung A51

The Samsung A51 is the most advanced and highest priced device on this list. With integrated digital television — which does not require the use of antennas for operation — the user experience is even better with the 6.5-inch screen, which, in addition to Full HD resolution, has an infinity edge design.

The camera system is also interesting, with four rear lenses capable of capturing your favorite moments in great quality, delivering images with professional aspects.

Samsung’s cell phone still has octa-core processor, 128 GB internal memory and 4 GB RAM memoryallowing users to run heavy software and games without difficulty.

2. LG K9

The LG K9 is yet another device with digital TV. Its 5-inch screen has HD resolution and offers interesting image quality for the user to watch the desired programs.

However, like other models on this list, the device has less robust settingsand this should be taken into account when purchasing.

As an example, the device has only 16 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM, which directly impacts when saving files and running heavy software. The 8 MP rear camera is also not as advanced as other models today.

In this way, the LG K9 is mainly indicated for people looking for a simple smartphone, whose main focus is the use of digital television.

3. Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 received big focus on battery during development, making it a great choice for those who want to live far from the power outlets. With 4,000 mAh, the user has enough energy to watch their favorite channels, play exciting games and even have fun on social networks.

The smartphone’s triple rear camera has fault detection and helps users to fix any problems. The 25 MP front lens also delivers high quality photos and ensures good selfies.

The Samsung device also has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, octa-core processor and 128GB internal memory.

4. LG Q7+

The LG Q7+ offers not only digital TV, but also integrated 3D sound to further elevate the viewer’s experience. The 5.5-inch Full HD screen has an expanded concept, in which the edges are thinner to ensure better visual comfort for the user.

In the specification package, the device is also equipped with an octa-core processor, 16 MP camera, 64 GB internal memory and 4 GB RAM memory.

The LG device still offers water and dust resistancean interesting alternative for those who daily need to frequent aquatic or dusty environments.

5. Samsung Galaxy J6

The Galaxy J6 became very popular after its launch because, in addition to having the Digital TV attached, which can be accessed without using the internetthe device has a high resolution OLED screen, capable of immersing the user even more in the broadcast programs.

The 3,000 mAh battery is another one worth mentioning, as it offers incredible autonomy. Sold in models with 32 GB and 64 GB, the device can have the internal memory expanded by up to 256 GB with the SD card.

In addition, the Samsung smartphone has an octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and a 13 MP camera, capable of recording videos in Full HD.

6. Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power is one of the more robust options on our list of Digital TV phones. With it, users can enjoy 6.2-inch screen with HD+ resolution and 5,000mAh battery — great combination for those who are away from home all day, but who don’t want to miss out on everything that is on television.

The smartphone has a 12 MP rear camera with autofocus and digital zoom, as well as an 8 MP front camera with integrated flash.

To top it off, the Motorola device also has an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, which can be expanded using an SD card.

7. Samsung Galaxy A30

The Samsung Galaxy A30 also has a great configuration and should please those looking for a slightly more “complete” phone. The 6.4 inch Infinity Display is designed to immerse the user in favorite games and videos, causing the same effect when using digital TV.

The device received great attention from the manufacturer in the cameras, with two rear lenses to capture wider images and make them even closer to reality.

Like most previous models, it has an octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

