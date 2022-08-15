7 movie couples who didn’t get along in real life

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are part of the movie couples team that didn’t get along in real life!

Love and hate walk side by side? Well, in some Hollywood productions, yes! While in fiction there are overwhelming passions, behind the scenes, things are not always like that. Many of our favorite movie couples (hi Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams!) had big problems working together. From immaturity to accusations of lack of talent, HFTV lists seven big screen couples who didn’t get along in real life. Check out:

PATRICK SWAYZE AND JENNIFER GRAY – DIRTY DANCING (1987)

What Patrick and Jennifer had amazing chemistry like Frances and Johnny in Dirty Dancing, that no one can deny. But in real life, things were quite different from the classic ’80s movie. In his autobiography, The Time of My Life, Swayze made several criticisms of her co-star. According to the actor, she was childish and laughed at inappropriate times, causing the scenes to be repeated several times.

RYAN GOSLING AND RACHEL MCADAMS – DIARY OF A PASSION (2004)

Impossible not to get emotional Diary of a passion, Is not it? One of the most romantic movies in cinema also featured actors who didn’t get along. The film’s director, Nick Cassavetesrevealed that the relationship between the two was nothing like the one in the movie and Ryan even went so far as to suggest that Rachel was replaced by another actress. In the end, everything ended well and after the backstage weather pie, Gosling and McAdams got to date in real life.

ANGELINA JOLIE AND JOHNNY DEPP – THE TOURIST (2010)

It had everything to go right, but it didn’t! Starring two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, The tourist it was a complete disaster. In addition to the tense atmosphere between angelina and Johnnythe film received several negative reviews and the actress herself revealed that she only accepted to participate in the feature because she knew it would be filmed in Venice and she wanted to walk there.

CLAIRE DANES AND LEONARDO DICAPRIO – ROMEO + JULIETA (1996)

at the time of the movie Romeo + Juliet, Claire Danes was very uncomfortable with the immaturity of DiCaprio, who is five years older than the actress. Leonardo, on the other hand, considered her very “straight up” and boring. Years later, Claire was invited to play opposite the actor, but she declined.

SHARON STONE AND WILLIAM BALDWIN – INVASION OF PRIVACY (1993)

behind the scenes of Invasion of privacy, Sharon Stone had fun mocking William Baldwin, her romantic partner in the feature. However, things got out of hand and the team did everything they could to get the two of them to spend as little time together as possible. The best-known behind-the-scenes story is that Sharon, in a kissing scene, would have bitten the actor’s tongue so hard that Baldwin couldn’t speak properly for days.

MARILYN MONROE AND TONY CURTIS – THE HOTTER THE BETTER (1959)

“It was like kissing Hitler,” he declared. Tony Curtis about the romantic scenes with the iconic Marilyn Monroein the classic the hotter the better. Turns out Curtis and Monroe had a brief relationship before production. The breakup was not amicable and it caused an uproar on the set.

HUMPHREY BOGART AND AUDREY HEPBURN – SABRINA (1954)

Another classic from the Golden Age of Hollywood, Sabrinaalso had behind the scenes marked by a tense atmosphere due to the relationship of the main actors. Humphrey and audrey they didn’t like each other and the actor even went so far as to say that the actress had no talent and was incapable of acting. Furthermore, Bogart declared that he preferred his wife, Lauren Bacallin the role of Sabrina.

