8 movies with Mila Kunis to watch on streaming

Mila Kunis’ life would make a movie. She was born in Ukraine and emigrated to the United States when she was 8 years old. She started her career as a child, but started to become better known when she was the character Jackie in That 70’s Show. She was nominated for a SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe for supporting role for her performance in Black Swan. This year she was cited by Time as one of the most influential people in the world. In her personal life, after several years of living with Macaulay Culkin, she married her partner in That 70’s Show, Ashton Kutcher, and the two have two children, Wyatt and Dimitri. She and Ashton will appear in the sequel series That 90’s Showcurrently in post-production.

The actress turns 39 today, and I have selected here 8 films with her that are worthy (no, there is no Jupiter’s fate, haha). They’re all on the stream.

black swan – Star Plus

Beth MacIntyre (Winona Ryder), the principal dancer of a company, is about to retire. The post goes to Nina (Natalie Portman). But she has serious personal issues, especially with her mother (Barbara Hershey). Pressured by Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel), a demanding artistic director, she begins to see unfair competition from her colleagues. Especially Lilly (Mila Kunis). In the midst of all this, she seeks perfection in rehearsals for the biggest challenge of her career: playing the Swan Queen in an adaptation of Swan Lake.

Colorful friendship – HBO Max

Jamie (Mila Kunis) is a young recruiter who convinces a potential client (Justin Timberlake) to leave her job in Los Angeles behind and take a job in New York. He accepts the proposal and soon the two become good friends. One day, after watching a movie at her house, the talk arises about how much sexual deprivation bothers both of them. They make a pact that they will only have sex, without any emotional involvement. But, little by little, the intimacy makes them become closer and more interested in each other.

four days with her – Globoplay

Deb (Glenn Close) lives at home with her husband. Everything looks peaceful. Until her daughter Molly (Mila Kunis), a drug addict, knocks on her door asking for shelter. Begrudgingly, she rescues her. It is Molly’s 15th attempt at rehab. Only now they discover a new and intensive healing therapy. The problem is that Molly needs to be clean for four days to start this treatment. And so mother and daughter will go through many trials to get there. Great interpretation by Mila. The film was nominated for an Oscar for song – Somehow You Do.

Oz: Magic and Mighty – Disney Plus

Oscar Diggs (James Franco) works as a magician in a traveling circus. He’s a pretty selfish guy, but it’s his involvement with women that ends up taking him on a magical adventure in the Land of Oz. There, he meets the witch Theodora (Mila Kunis), who introduces him to her sister Evanora (Rachel Weisz). Believing that he would be doing good for the local population, he decides to face the witch Glinda (Michelle Williams). But he discovers that she remembers a love from the past and her behavior is nothing like that of someone really evil. He is torn between knowing who is good and who is bad. Living this conflict, the illusionist will use his creativity to save the peaceful people of Oz from the clutches of a powerful enemy. For this, he will have the unusual help of Finley, the winged monkey, and a porcelain girl.

My Ex is a Spy – Globoplay

Fun spy movie. Audrey (Mila Kunis) is an ordinary girl who has just been dumped by her boyfriend, Drew (Justin Theroux). But when she decides to set fire to a box of things he left behind (and notifies him by text, of course!), he reappears at her apartment. The problem is that he brings along a team of assassins. Drew then says that she has to take a figurine to Europe, or a lot of people will die. Only, of course, she’s not going to embark on this alone. Her crazy best friend Morgan (Kate McKinnon) goes along. Soon the two will end up traveling through much of Europe, fleeing assassins. And also a suspicious but soooo charming British agent (Sam Heughan).

perfect is the mother -Amazon Prime and HBO Max – and Perfect is Mom 2 – HBO Max

Amy (Mila Kunis) takes care of the house, her two children, her bum husband, her job where she seems to be the only adult. That’s in addition to having to deal with annoying women who are part of a kind of local school administrative committee, especially the leader, Gwendolyne (Christina Applegate). But in a moment of “fed up”, which most women will surely identify with, she decides to throw everything away, throw her husband out, and start having fun. Her partners are two hilarious friends, the foul-mouthed Carla (Kathryn Hann) and the nervous Kiki (Kristen Bell, aka Veronica Mars). And then there’s the sexy, crazy-about-her widower played by Jay Hernandez.

In the second film, everything becomes a Christmas story. All the three friends, Amy, Kiki and Carla, wanted for Christmas this year was calm and tranquility. Without the rush and stress of gifts, lots of food, plus having to do everything perfectly. The problem is that when the mothers of the three arrive in town for the date, everything turns upside down. After all, Ruth (Christine Baranski) is a super perfectionist, Sandy (Cheryl Hines) is super dependent, and Isis (Susan Sarandon), well… is pretty crazy. So, in the end, the friends will have to overcome all the problems in order to have the Christmas of their dreams.

The book of Eli – Netflix

In the not-too-distant future, 30 years after the last war ended, Eli (Denzel Washington) is a lonely man, roaming devastated North America. He just wants peace, but when challenged, he doesn’t shy away from the fight. His main objective is to protect the hope of humanity. The only one who understands his intent is Carnegie (Gary Oldman), the self-proclaimed despot of a city full of thieves. At the same time Solara (Mila Kunis), the daughter of Carnegie’s mate (Jennifer Beals), is fascinated by Eli for the possibility that he will show her what lies beyond the realms she knows. But Carnegie is willing to stop his crusade, to retrieve Solara, and also to get the valuable object that Eli protects.