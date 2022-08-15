A king! Johnny Depp resurfaces like you’ve never seen

the first image of Johnny Depp in the movie Jeanne du Barrywhich was formerly called La Favorite was released on the internet by Why Not Productions. In the photo, the actor appears dressed as the famous King Louis XV of France.

The film is directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, known for her work as an actress, having already participated in classics such as The fifth Element and The professional. Few details have been released, but it is already known that the Castle of Versailles is one of the locations.

The distribution will be handled by Netflix, but it will also have a limited showing in French cinemas in 2023 before reaching the platform’s catalog.

Celebrities are ‘disliking’ Johnny Depp’s photo after ‘scandal’

At the time he emerged victorious from the defamation suit against Amber HeardJohnny Depp used his Instagram to celebrate, and several celebrities liked his post.

A group of fans made a point of noting the names of all the celebrities who liked the actor’s publication and joined him in celebrating the victory. However, they recently discovered that there was a stampede of very significant likes for the post.

That is, celebrities who supported Depp gave up supporting him, especially after some court documents were released that accused him of having thought to point out Heard’s past as a stripper or show her nudes in court to demoralize her even more. .

Orlando Bloom, Rita Ora, Elle Fanning, Natalie Imbruglia, Robert Downey Jr., Bella Hadid, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and Joey King were some of the big names in Hollywood who gave up on supporting Depp.

What had Johnny Depp written?

On the occasion, after emerging victorious after several days of trial, Depp celebrated the victory, saying:

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been together everywhere, we’ve seen everything together. We walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared [a isso]. And now, let’s all move forward together. You are, as always, my bosses and, once again, I can’t thank you other than just say thank you. So thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

