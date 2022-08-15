‘A year of darkness in Afghanistan’, says Malala about Taliban power in the Arab country | World

On the Taliban’s first anniversary of the power of Afghanistan, young Malala Yousafzai spoke on social media saying that today was “a year of darkness” in the country.

“It’s been a year since Afghan men and women have had to let go of their dreams. We must continue to raise their voices so that Muslim and world leaders can no longer look away,” Malala said.

For her, the Afghan people have not given up and will not give up on restoring freedom and dignity to the country.

She also called for this to be the last anniversary of the Taliban in power in the country.

“May next year we be celebrating and celebrating an elected government that allows all women and girls to reach their full potential,” she pleaded.

Malala’s history is directly linked to the Taliban group. At the age of 15, she was shot in the head for fighting a group order that determined the absence of women in schools in Pakistan (the country where she was born and lived).

Because of the situation, Malala became internationally recognized and started a movement to fight to increase the presence of girls and women in schools and colleges around the world.