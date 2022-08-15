AliExpress offers: products under R$100 and free shipping

O AliExpress website is carrying out another promotional action, with several products on sale and fast shipping and free shipping. E-commerce has a wide variety of products at more affordable prices, such as headphones, adapters, gadgets for smart home, computer parts, etc.

And in the current campaign on the AliExpress website, we made a selection with items that are under R$ 100. In the list you will find Lenovo phone, electric toothbrush, USB HUB and other items. Check out:

Lenovo XT90 Bluetooth Headset

Lenovo XT90 EarphoneSource: AliExpress/Reproduction

The Lenovo XT90 is one of the models of True Wireless headphones cheapest on AliExpress website. The headset uses 13mm drivers in diaphragm format to give the user a better sound experience, and it also uses Bluetooth 5.0 connection and smart reconnection system.

At just 3.5 grams, the earbuds can handle up to 5 hours of continuous playback at 70% volume, or 20 hours in the charging case with a USB Type-C connection. The construction is made of ABS plastic.

1600 MHz DDR3 RAM memory

ddr3 RAM memorySource: AliExpress/Reproduction

Even though it is an old standard, many computers still make use of RAM memories in the DDR3 format, and with the AliExpress coupon it is possible to find modules from 4 GB for a very affordable price to increase the capacity of the machine.

Avatto Smart Switch

Avatto Smart SwitchSource: AliExpress/Reproduction

build a smart home is the dream of many, and Avatto’s smart switch can be one of the first steps to automate your home, since the device is compatible with voice commands via alexaand can be integrated with other devices, such as a Smart Speaker.

The switch has a touchscreen panel with different functions, as well as a tempered glass housing, LEDs and water protection. The model can be remotely controlled, allowing you to program a certain time to turn off the lights in the house, for example.

Xiaomi Mijia T100 Electric Toothbrush

Xiaomi Mijia Sonic T100 Electric ToothbrushSource: AliExpress/Reproduction

The Mijia T100 electric toothbrush has a vibration frequency equivalent to 16,500 rotations per minute, with 360° all-in-one cleaning and several brushing modes, which include a smart function that alerts the user to change the brushing area every 30 seconds.

The brush has a battery that lasts for about 30 days with only 4 hours of charging, but the charging port is still in the micro USB standard.

Kerui Smart Security Camera

Kerui Smart Security CameraSource: AliExpress/Reproduction

Security is paramount, and Kerui’s smart security camera has interesting features, such as 3 resolution options (720p, 1080p and 1296p) and a sensor that reaches up to 3 MP, in addition to a night vision mode.

The camera can be rotated up to 355º and the lens has a motion sensor that captures images at a viewing angle of 135º. The model is compatible with 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi network, cloud storage and 128 GB memory card slot.

Ulanzi vl49 LED Illuminator

Ulanzi vl49 LED IlluminatorSource: AliExpress/Reproduction

One of the main pillars for a good video is quality lighting. Available on the AliExpress website, the Ulanzi LED illuminator can be attached to different rigs or tripods, to serve as main or secondary lighting in your recordings.

The product has 36 white LEDs, ranging from 2700 to 6500K in temperature. The CRI is greater than 95, ensuring that any illuminated object has a color fidelity closer to that of natural light. The rechargeable battery is already built-in, with autonomy of 3,000 mAh and can reach up to 15 hours of use.

USB HUB 4 ports in 1 Baseus

4 in 1 USB hub, BaseusSource: AliExpress/Reproduction

Notebooks and desktop computers reach consumers with fewer and fewer USB ports, and a good alternative to connect more devices is to use the Baseus USB HUB. This gadget is available in two formats and in both USB Type-C and USB Type-A 3.0 connection standards.

Did you like the list? Offers will be available until August 21st, don’t leave it to the last minute!