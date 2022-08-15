Amber Heard switches lawyers in case against Johnny Depp

It looks like this story is far from over… Amber Heard switched her team of lawyers to appeal the court ruling in the defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, according to People.

Now, David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown replace Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who represented Heard in the trial against the actor, and take the lead in the legal dispute. Of the old team, only Ben Rottenborn remains on the team as a lawyer.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right to free speech, we look at the jury’s decision – to paraphrase a famous quote – not ‘as the beginning of the end, but just the end of the beginning.’ A different court warrants different representation, particularly as a lot of new evidence is now emerging from new evidence,” a Heard spokesperson said in a press release.

Lawyer Bredehoft explained her departure from the case. “This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they move forward along the path to success.”

The actor won the lawsuit against his ex-wife last June and is expected to receive $10.35 million from Amber Heard. Depp will have to pay the actress $2 million.