Amber Heard’s Request for Retrial Against Johnny Depp Denied

Amber Heard suffered another defeat in court. The actress saw her request for a new trial in front of Johnny Depp be refused this Wednesday (13) by the judge, Penny Azcarate. At stake is the lack of grounds for justifying the ex-couple to meet again in court.

In early July, the actress’ defense filed a request to overturn the jury’s decision, after there was an indication that one of the jurors did not attend the trial. In her place, her son would have appeared, with whom she shares the same name and address. Azcarate rejected the argument, noting that the jury’s verdict should stand and that there is no “no evidence of fraud or tort. Due process has been guaranteed and provided to all parties to this litigation”, added the judge, quoted by the Reuters.

With the request refused, the actress will have no alternative, and will have to pay the amount owed to Depp. Amber Heard was ordered last month to pay almost ten million euros in compensatory damages, in addition to a punitive damages in the maximum legal value in the state of Virginia, almost 347 thousand euros. Still, she will receive almost two million euros for having been defamed by the actor’s lawyer.

Depp’s defamation lawsuit against the actress is based on an opinion piece she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post. Despite not mentioning it, the ex-husband sued her for insinuating that he was a domestic abuser, and asked for more than 49.5 million euros in compensation for damages caused to his honor, reputation and career.

the actress of Aquaman also responded with a lawsuit, where she demanded compensation of just over 99 million euros, claiming to have been defamed by statements made by Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman.

