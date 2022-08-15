América-MG 1 x 0 Santos for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

América-MG hosted Santos today (14), at Independência, and won the duel valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão by 1-0, frustrating Luan’s debut for Peixe. With Pedrinho’s goal, scored in the 13th minute of the first half, Coelho was defensively safe while taking danger in counterattacks.

The result guaranteed the home team their fourth consecutive victory in the competition. In addition, he put an end to the invincibility of the Paulistas under the command of coach Lisca.

With the victory, América reached 30 points and surpassed Santos in the table. Although they have the same score, the miners have more triumphs and are in eighth, while Peixe occupies the tenth place.

The visitors went to Belo Horizonte not knowing what it was like to lose with the new coach. Santos came from two draws, against Fortaleza and Fluminense, and a victory over Coritiba. Now, Peixe returns to the field again only next Sunday (21), in the classic against São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro.

Coelho has an earlier appointment, on Thursday (18), also against Tricolor Paulista, but for the Copa do Brasil. Playing in their domains, América seeks to reverse the defeat by 1-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals to advance in the tournament.

Who did well: Pedro

Pedrinho opens the scoring for América-MG against Santos, for the Brasileirão Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

In a lukewarm game with little creativity, América’s forward was the most dangerous on the field. Incisive, it was through his feet that the main plays of the home team passed. The number 29 gave work to Peixe’s players with his speed on the sides and, in addition to the goal, he also had other opportunities.

Who was bad: Madison

The side of Peixe left something to be desired in the match, unable to be productive in the attack and leaving a lot of space in his climbs. It was also from his mistake that the goal play came about, when he tried to anticipate a pass in the middle of the field and opened an avenue in Santos’ defense. América took advantage of the gap and managed to capitalize on the move.

Luan’s debut

Luan makes his debut for Santos in the match against América-MG, for the Brasileirão Image: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

On loan to Peixe, the attacking midfielder made his first match for the club. The 29-year-old entered 31 minutes into the final stage and managed to do little on the field. It was his first game since February 19 this year, when he played for Corinthians in the match against Botafogo-SP, for Paulistão. He was not even listed by Corinthians since the April 21 match against Portuguesa-RJ.

América-MG’s performance

At home, Coelho managed to defend himself well and also get out fast in dangerous counterattacks. It was by exploiting the speed of his wingers that the goal and other main offensive plays emerged. América-MG didn’t give the opponent much space to create and ended up with more shots, even with less ball possession. In the main moves of Santos, Cavichioli was important to guarantee the victory.

Santos performance

Peixe had control of the actions for most of the game, but found it difficult to translate the dominance of possession into scoring opportunities. The midfield sector of the team was low on inspiration and could not turn on the attack, even with Carlos Sánchez looking to orchestrate the ball out. Lisca’s men conceded many counterattacks and were unable to recover the intensity after the goal.

I start with the ball on the post

The teams started the duel agitated, but with difficulties in creating. So much so that the main opportunities arose in opponents’ mistakes. In the course of the first minutes, Santos started to control the actions and, after a steal in the defense of América, almost opened the scoring.

Marcos Leonardo received in the area and finished on the post, but the play was not worth it because the linesman signaled offside. However, footage from the broadcast showed in the replay that the Fish’s gunner’s position was apparently legal. So, if it was a goal, VAR would probably be triggered.

Rabbit’s Deadly Counter

At 13 minutes, a bucket of cold water came to Peixe. América-MG found a quick move on the left side of the attack. Pedrinho was called and had an avenue to advance to the area and finish strong in the corner of the goal. João Paulo even touched the ball, but could not avoid being leaked.

Angelo on the bench

The promise of Santos started the match between the reserves and was only triggered by Lisca at 12 minutes of the final stage. He even tried some individual plays but couldn’t contribute much due to the team’s lack of creativity.

almost a goal

America still had another great chance to score. Wellington Paulista came on in the 20th minute of the second half and, in his first touch, took great danger to the goal defended by João Paulo. The veteran striker received close to the area and sent a bomb, which ended up exploding on the beam and leaving. He just didn’t extend the score.

Datasheet

América-MG 1 X 0 Santos

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 22nd round

Date: August 14, 2022, Sunday at 18:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Jr

Auxiliaries: Bruno Boschilia and Victor Hugo Imazu

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes

Yellow cards: Luan Patrick (America-MG)

goals: Pedrinho, in the 13th minute of the first half

America-MG: Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres (Patric), Iago Maidana, Éder, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Benitez (Alê); Pedrinho (Felipe Azevedo), Everaldo (Matheusinho) and Henrique Almeida (Wellington Paulista). Coach: Vagner Mancini.

Saints: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández (Camacho), Vinícius Zanocelo (Luan), Carlos Sánchez (Sandry); Lucas Barbosa (Angelo), Marcos Leonardo (Angulo) and Lucas Braga. Coach: Lisca.