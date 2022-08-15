America-MG X Santos – Superesportes

Admin 3 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

  • 49
    2 time

    End of conversation for the Brazilian Championship! América-MG confirms a good phase and defeats Santos at Independência.

  • 48
    2 time

    Amrica-MG tries to keep the ball in the attack and lets the game run.

  • 45
    2 time

    Lucas Kal gets the rebound from the defense, but shoots far from the target.

  • 44
    2 time

    Four minutes in addition.

  • 42
    2 time

    Matheusinho shoots on the counterattack, opens for a cross from Wellington Paulista, who crosses to no one.

  • 41
    2 time

    … and Camacho replaces Rodrigo Fernndez.

  • 40
    2 time

    Two Santos exchanges: Marcos Leonardo leaves, Angulo enters.

  • 38
    2 time

    In the rehearsed charge, Marcos Leonardo receives the ball and kicks with a deflection along the baseline.

  • 37
    2 time

    Lucas Braga triggered by the left and is fouled by Patric.

  • 36
    2 time

    Amrica-MG substitution: Ral Cceres leaves, Patric enters.

  • 35
    2 time

    In an attack on the left, Felipe Azevedo crosses poorly into the area and facilitates the work of the Santos defender.

  • 34
    2 time

    Corners: Amrica-MG 5×4 Santos.

  • 33
    2 time

    Luan takes a tight corner to the area. The home team’s scoring cuts at the first post.

  • 32
    2 time

    Santos substitution: Vincius Zanocelo leaves, Luan enters.

  • 31
    2 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Internacional 1×0 Fluminense (Bustos).

  • 29
    2 time

    Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left. The Santos defense hits high.

  • 28
    2 time

    Ex-Corinthians and Grmio, midfielder Luan is getting ready to debut for the Santos team.

  • 27
    2 time

    Amrica substitution: Pedrinho leaves, Felipe Azevedo enters.

  • 26
    2 time

    Lucas Braga bets on a strike from outside the area and shows a lack of aim.

  • 25
    2 time

    ngelo passes in the middle of two, in an attack on the right, calls the table with Marcos Leonardo and the marking contains the move.

  • 24
    2 time

    Wellington Paulista calls the table with Matheusinho, receives the return in the area and hits hard from the right, stamping the cross by Joo Paulo.

  • 23
    2 time

    ….. and Matheusinho comes to Everaldo’s place.

  • 22
    2 time

    Bentez leaves the field for Al in the second exchange.

  • 21
    2 time

    Amrica-MG triple substitution: Henrique Almeida leaves, Wellington Paulista enters.

  • 20
    2 time

    ngelo gives a low pass for Mdson to step in the area. The side arrives positioned to cross, but breaks at the moment of the pass.

  • 19
    2 time

    The home team is preparing two substitutions.

  • 18
    2 time

    Everaldo tries to invade the area on the right, against double marking, and ends up disarmed by Santos.

  • 17
    2 time

    Submissions: América-MG 12×7 Santos.

  • 16
    2 time

    After Sandry’s cross on the right, Vincius Zanocelo came up under pressure from Juninho and deflected his head across the back line.

  • 15
    2 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Internacional 0x0 Fluminense.

  • 14
    2 time

    ….. and Carlos Snchez leaves the field for Sandry’s entrance.

  • 13
    2 time

    Santos double substitution: Lucas Barbosa leaves, ngelo enters.

  • 12
    2 time

    Bentez takes a corner to the second post, the Santos defense gets the better of the area and manages to alleviate the danger.

  • 11
    2 time

    Bentez shoots a cross for Joo Paulo to save, Pedrinho tries to take advantage of the rebound, but fails.

  • 10
    2 time

    Lucas Braga receives from Vincius Zanocelo, hits aiming for the corner and Matheus Cavichioli defends.

  • 9
    2 time

    Lucas Kal risks the strike from outside the area, but sends away from the goal defended by Joo Paulo.

  • 8
    2 time

    Everaldo drives the ball to the back of the lawn, crosses over Lucas Barbosa, but the ball finally hits the Amrica-MG player himself and gets lost by the back line.

  • 5
    2 time

    Pedrinho accelerates from the inside, but the marking closes the door and the player leaves on the right for Ral Cceres.

  • 4
    2 time

    Mdson tries to escape down the corridor on the right, but Iago Maidana comes out of the penthouse to split and manages to cut.

  • 3
    2 time

    Juninho dominates in midfield, takes risks from outside the area and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Joo Paulo.

  • two
    2 time

    After taking a corner, Henrique Almeida deflects his head over Mdson.

  • 1
    2 time

    Both teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for the beginning of the complementary stage.

  • 0
    2 time

    The second half begins!

  • 47
    1 time

    Break in Independence! Against Santos, Amrica-MG is scoring the 4th victory in a row in the Brazilian Championship.

  • 45
    1 time

    Two minutes extra.

  • 44
    1 time

    After a mistake in Maicon’s attack, Pedrinho shoots at speed. The striker opens for Everaldo, who shoots hard and Joo Paulo defends in two halves.

  • 43
    1 time

    Lucas Barbosa tries to counterattack in the central circle, but is fouled by Marlon.

  • 41
    1 time

    Bentez crossing cut by Felipe Jonatan. Ral Cceres hits hard on the rebound and Joo Paulo defends in the corner.

  • 40
    1 time

    After taking a corner, Lucas Kal appears at the first post, anticipates the mark and heads over the crossbar.

  • 39
    1 time

    Pedrinho makes the first cut on top of Maicon, raises his head to perfect the cross and ends up blocked by the same Maicon, recovered in the throw.

  • 38
    1 time

    Everaldo escapes at speed on the right, crosses into the area and Eduardo Bauermann cuts through the Santos side.

  • 37
    1 time

    Wrong passes: America-MG 9×11 Santos.

  • 36
    1 time

    der messes up trying to launch in defense and almost complicates the home team.

  • 35
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida drives the ball in midfield until he risks a shot from outside the area. Joo Paulo defends in the center of the target.

  • 32
    1 time

    Marlon presents himself to the attack from the left, goes to dispute with Lucas Barbosa and commits a foul of attack.

  • 31
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida caught offside by arbitration.

  • 29
    1 time

    Lucas Kal gets a rebound from the Santos defense, tries the hit from outside the area and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Joo Paulo.

  • 28
    1 time

    Pedrinho shoots a counterattack from the left, reverses the game to Everaldo, who misses the pass and gives the ball to Carlos Snchez.

  • 27
    1 time

    Lucas Barbosa launches in the back of the defense for Marcos Leonardo’s rush. Matheus Cavichioli advances to the entrance of the area to cut the pass.

  • 26
    1 time

    Carlos Snchez takes a tight corner to the area. The goalkeeper collects the ball at the second post.

  • 25
    1 time

    In an onslaught from the left, Felipe Jonatan pulls for the right leg, hits placed and demands goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

  • 24
    1 time

    Everaldo advances to the baseline, crosses close to the area and Joo Paulo collects the ball.

  • 22
    1 time

    Carlos Snchez opens up on the right to support Mdson, who commits a foul in the attack while disputing the ball.

  • 21
    1 time

    In charge from the side, Mdson launches into the area and the defense of América-MG prevails again from above.

  • 20
    1 time

    Lucas Barbosa stretches the pass in the area looking for Marcos Leonardo and the defense of América-MG partially cuts.

  • 19
    1 time

    In the previous move, Santos players were complaining about deviation in the arm of der.

  • 18
    1 time

    After a strong cross from the right, the ball deflects on two Amrica-MG players and Matheus Cavichioli defends in the corner.

  • 17
    1 time

    Carlos Snchez takes a long shot to the second post, but the American defense manages to alleviate the danger.

  • 16
    1 time

    Pedrinho’s third goal in the Brazilian Championship.

  • 15
    1 time

    GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!!! Pedrinho invades the area from the right side, swings in front of Maicon and kicks with a left-handed kick between goalkeeper Joo Paulo and the left post.

  • 13
    1 time

    The home team exchanges foot to foot passes in the transition between defense and midfield.

  • 12
    1 time

    Ball possession: America-MG 38% x 62% Santos.

  • 11
    1 time

    Carlos Snchez takes a direct free-kick to the goal, but misses the target.

  • 10
    1 time

    Marcos Leonardo dominates the throw in command of the attack, brakes and moves backwards. Lucas Barbosa arrives with a cross kick, but from the bottom line.

  • 9
    1 time

    In the foreigners’ duel, Bentez tries to build a move for the Minas Gerais club, but he is disarmed by Carlos Snchez.

  • 8
    1 time

    After Bentez’s mistake at the end of the game, Marcos Leonardo receives in a good position and stamps the foot of the left post.

  • 7
    1 time

    Marcos Leonardo launched in the back of the defense, but Matheus Cavichioli comes forward to make the cut.

  • 6
    1 time

    Closed by the Brazilian Championship: Coritiba 0x1 Atltico-MG – Cear 0x1 Fortaleza – Flamengo 5×0 Athletico-PR – So Paulo 3×0 RB Bragantino.

  • 5
    1 time

    At the free-kick, Bentez crosses into the area and Eduardo Bauerman alleviates the danger.

  • 4
    1 time

    Bentez is fouled in the attacking field. The Argentinian himself positions himself for the charge.

  • two
    1 time

    Pedrinho calls the table on the Amrica-MG side, tries to dribble Lucas Barbosa and ends up disarmed.

  • 1
    1 time

    Carlos Snchez takes a short corner, receives the return and crosses over the defense of América-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game!!

  • 0
    1 time

    Without losing for 4 rounds, Santos is also having a good time. The São Paulo club 9 placed with 30 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Host this Sunday, Amrica-MG tries to score the 4th victory in a row in the Brazilian Championship. Rabbit 11 is placed in the classification with 27 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Lineups are defined by coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Lisca (Santos).

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Amrica-MG x Santos for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.

    • Source link

    About Admin

    Check Also

    Paysandu technician projects 2nd phase and reveals concern

    Paysandu managed to successfully pass the first part of the C Series of the Brazilian. …

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    ©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved