America-MG X Santos – Superesportes

49
2 time
End of conversation for the Brazilian Championship! América-MG confirms a good phase and defeats Santos at Independência.
48
2 time
Amrica-MG tries to keep the ball in the attack and lets the game run.
45
2 time
Lucas Kal gets the rebound from the defense, but shoots far from the target.
44
2 time
Four minutes in addition.
42
2 time
Matheusinho shoots on the counterattack, opens for a cross from Wellington Paulista, who crosses to no one.
41
2 time
… and Camacho replaces Rodrigo Fernndez.
40
2 time
Two Santos exchanges: Marcos Leonardo leaves, Angulo enters.
38
2 time
In the rehearsed charge, Marcos Leonardo receives the ball and kicks with a deflection along the baseline.
37
2 time
Lucas Braga triggered by the left and is fouled by Patric.
36
2 time
Amrica-MG substitution: Ral Cceres leaves, Patric enters.
35
2 time
In an attack on the left, Felipe Azevedo crosses poorly into the area and facilitates the work of the Santos defender.
34
2 time
Corners: Amrica-MG 5×4 Santos.
33
2 time
Luan takes a tight corner to the area. The home team’s scoring cuts at the first post.
32
2 time
Santos substitution: Vincius Zanocelo leaves, Luan enters.
31
2 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Internacional 1×0 Fluminense (Bustos).
29
2 time
Felipe Azevedo takes a corner from the left. The Santos defense hits high.
28
2 time
Ex-Corinthians and Grmio, midfielder Luan is getting ready to debut for the Santos team.
27
2 time
Amrica substitution: Pedrinho leaves, Felipe Azevedo enters.
26
2 time
Lucas Braga bets on a strike from outside the area and shows a lack of aim.
25
2 time
ngelo passes in the middle of two, in an attack on the right, calls the table with Marcos Leonardo and the marking contains the move.
24
2 time
Wellington Paulista calls the table with Matheusinho, receives the return in the area and hits hard from the right, stamping the cross by Joo Paulo.
23
2 time
….. and Matheusinho comes to Everaldo’s place.
22
2 time
Bentez leaves the field for Al in the second exchange.
21
2 time
Amrica-MG triple substitution: Henrique Almeida leaves, Wellington Paulista enters.
20
2 time
ngelo gives a low pass for Mdson to step in the area. The side arrives positioned to cross, but breaks at the moment of the pass.
19
2 time
The home team is preparing two substitutions.
18
2 time
Everaldo tries to invade the area on the right, against double marking, and ends up disarmed by Santos.
17
2 time
Submissions: América-MG 12×7 Santos.
16
2 time
After Sandry’s cross on the right, Vincius Zanocelo came up under pressure from Juninho and deflected his head across the back line.
15
2 time
In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Internacional 0x0 Fluminense.
14
2 time
….. and Carlos Snchez leaves the field for Sandry’s entrance.
13
2 time
Santos double substitution: Lucas Barbosa leaves, ngelo enters.
12
2 time
Bentez takes a corner to the second post, the Santos defense gets the better of the area and manages to alleviate the danger.
11
2 time
Bentez shoots a cross for Joo Paulo to save, Pedrinho tries to take advantage of the rebound, but fails.
10
2 time
Lucas Braga receives from Vincius Zanocelo, hits aiming for the corner and Matheus Cavichioli defends.
9
2 time
Lucas Kal risks the strike from outside the area, but sends away from the goal defended by Joo Paulo.
8
2 time
Everaldo drives the ball to the back of the lawn, crosses over Lucas Barbosa, but the ball finally hits the Amrica-MG player himself and gets lost by the back line.
5
2 time
Pedrinho accelerates from the inside, but the marking closes the door and the player leaves on the right for Ral Cceres.
4
2 time
Mdson tries to escape down the corridor on the right, but Iago Maidana comes out of the penthouse to split and manages to cut.
3
2 time
Juninho dominates in midfield, takes risks from outside the area and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Joo Paulo.
two
2 time
After taking a corner, Henrique Almeida deflects his head over Mdson.
1
2 time
Both teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for the beginning of the complementary stage.
0
2 time
The second half begins!
47
1 time
Break in Independence! Against Santos, Amrica-MG is scoring the 4th victory in a row in the Brazilian Championship.
45
1 time
Two minutes extra.
44
1 time
After a mistake in Maicon’s attack, Pedrinho shoots at speed. The striker opens for Everaldo, who shoots hard and Joo Paulo defends in two halves.
43
1 time
Lucas Barbosa tries to counterattack in the central circle, but is fouled by Marlon.
41
1 time
Bentez crossing cut by Felipe Jonatan. Ral Cceres hits hard on the rebound and Joo Paulo defends in the corner.
40
1 time
After taking a corner, Lucas Kal appears at the first post, anticipates the mark and heads over the crossbar.
39
1 time
Pedrinho makes the first cut on top of Maicon, raises his head to perfect the cross and ends up blocked by the same Maicon, recovered in the throw.
38
1 time
Everaldo escapes at speed on the right, crosses into the area and Eduardo Bauermann cuts through the Santos side.
37
1 time
Wrong passes: America-MG 9×11 Santos.
36
1 time
der messes up trying to launch in defense and almost complicates the home team.
35
1 time
Henrique Almeida drives the ball in midfield until he risks a shot from outside the area. Joo Paulo defends in the center of the target.
32
1 time
Marlon presents himself to the attack from the left, goes to dispute with Lucas Barbosa and commits a foul of attack.
31
1 time
Henrique Almeida caught offside by arbitration.
29
1 time
Lucas Kal gets a rebound from the Santos defense, tries the hit from outside the area and gives goal kick to goalkeeper Joo Paulo.
28
1 time
Pedrinho shoots a counterattack from the left, reverses the game to Everaldo, who misses the pass and gives the ball to Carlos Snchez.
27
1 time
Lucas Barbosa launches in the back of the defense for Marcos Leonardo’s rush. Matheus Cavichioli advances to the entrance of the area to cut the pass.
26
1 time
Carlos Snchez takes a tight corner to the area. The goalkeeper collects the ball at the second post.
25
1 time
In an onslaught from the left, Felipe Jonatan pulls for the right leg, hits placed and demands goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.
24
1 time
Everaldo advances to the baseline, crosses close to the area and Joo Paulo collects the ball.
22
1 time
Carlos Snchez opens up on the right to support Mdson, who commits a foul in the attack while disputing the ball.
21
1 time
In charge from the side, Mdson launches into the area and the defense of América-MG prevails again from above.
20
1 time
Lucas Barbosa stretches the pass in the area looking for Marcos Leonardo and the defense of América-MG partially cuts.
19
1 time
In the previous move, Santos players were complaining about deviation in the arm of der.
18
1 time
After a strong cross from the right, the ball deflects on two Amrica-MG players and Matheus Cavichioli defends in the corner.
17
1 time
Carlos Snchez takes a long shot to the second post, but the American defense manages to alleviate the danger.
16
1 time
Pedrinho’s third goal in the Brazilian Championship.
15
1 time
GOOOLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!!! Pedrinho invades the area from the right side, swings in front of Maicon and kicks with a left-handed kick between goalkeeper Joo Paulo and the left post.
13
1 time
The home team exchanges foot to foot passes in the transition between defense and midfield.
12
1 time
Ball possession: America-MG 38% x 62% Santos.
11
1 time
Carlos Snchez takes a direct free-kick to the goal, but misses the target.
10
1 time
Marcos Leonardo dominates the throw in command of the attack, brakes and moves backwards. Lucas Barbosa arrives with a cross kick, but from the bottom line.
9
1 time
In the foreigners’ duel, Bentez tries to build a move for the Minas Gerais club, but he is disarmed by Carlos Snchez.
8
1 time
After Bentez’s mistake at the end of the game, Marcos Leonardo receives in a good position and stamps the foot of the left post.
7
1 time
Marcos Leonardo launched in the back of the defense, but Matheus Cavichioli comes forward to make the cut.
6
1 time
Closed by the Brazilian Championship: Coritiba 0x1 Atltico-MG – Cear 0x1 Fortaleza – Flamengo 5×0 Athletico-PR – So Paulo 3×0 RB Bragantino.
5
1 time
At the free-kick, Bentez crosses into the area and Eduardo Bauerman alleviates the danger.
4
1 time
Bentez is fouled in the attacking field. The Argentinian himself positions himself for the charge.
two
1 time
Pedrinho calls the table on the Amrica-MG side, tries to dribble Lucas Barbosa and ends up disarmed.
1
1 time
Carlos Snchez takes a short corner, receives the return and crosses over the defense of América-MG.
0
1 time
Start the game!!
0
1 time
Without losing for 4 rounds, Santos is also having a good time. The São Paulo club 9 placed with 30 points.
0
1 time
Host this Sunday, Amrica-MG tries to score the 4th victory in a row in the Brazilian Championship. Rabbit 11 is placed in the classification with 27 points.
0
1 time
Lineups are defined by coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Lisca (Santos).
0
1 time
Good afternoon, fans! Today we will follow Amrica-MG x Santos for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all the moves of the game here.