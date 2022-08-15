Android 13 is officially released; see who still receives in 2022

A little earlier than usual, Google officially launched, this Monday (15), the final version of Android 13. Now available to users of the company’s own Pixel line, the new version of the operating system brings a new look to cell phones and tablets, in addition to more security and privacy tools.

In a statement, Google has confirmed that Android 13 will be released for devices from other companies later this year. Among them are Samsung, Motorola, Asus, HMD (Nokia), iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sony, Sharp, Xiaomi and more.

Today’s release of Android 13 is compatible with models starting from the Pixel 4. Until then, other manufacturers have not yet announced an exact release schedule for their flagship devices on the market.

A renewed system

With Android 13, Google introduced one of the biggest visual changes to the system yet. Widgets have been recreated and the Material You design language is now extended to the theme, apps and system areas based on the color of the wallpaper used.

In terms of security, the update will also allow the user to select which photos can be be accessed by the applicationeliminating the need to provide a general permission for all files.

The clipboard will also prevent sensitive information from being kept longer. Thus, when copying an address, e-mail, telephone and the like, the system will automatically clear the history. Another novelty is about notifications: with Android 13, apps will need to explicitly ask for permission to send them.