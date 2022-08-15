Angelina Jolie signs three-year deal with producer Fremantle

The producer Fremantle announced this Friday (4) that it has closed a three-year contract with Angelina Jolie, who from now on will direct, produce or star in productions such as feature films, documentaries and series. The producer describes the list of projects as “sophisticated, powerful and internationally focused”.

When asked about her expectations Angelina said:

“Having the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle.”.

“I am excited to work with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”



Jennifer Mullin, CEO of Fremantle Global spoke a little more about the agreement between the actress and the producer:

“We are thrilled to partner with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actress and humanitarian.”, said the CEO and continued: “Fremantle and Angelina share a passion and ambition to tell compelling stories from everywhere in the world, to everyone in the world. We embrace and support our partners’ creative independence and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.” concluded Mullin.

The first film that Jolie will produce is “Without Blood”, which the star has been developing since 2017. The film is an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco’s bestselling book of the same name about the cruelty of war. The book revolves around a girl seeking revenge and healing during a time of unspecified conflict. Production is expected to begin in Italy in May, and more projects in the partnership are expected to be announced soon, according to Fremantle.

Angelina Jolie made her directorial debut in the documentary “A Place in Time” in 2007 and in 2011 he directed the feature “In the Land of Blood and Honey”. Her most recent work as an actress was Thena in “eternal” from Marvel.

