Answer is real? How you hold your cell phone defines your personality

The cell phone is an indispensable item that is present in anyone’s pocket nowadays. It is in GPS, our watch, the fastest way to communicate and get information. Knowing this, just go to literally any place typical of your day to day that, at least at some point, you will see a person holding a cell phone in their hands.

What we think is that you didn’t know that you can to discover a few things about that person’s personality, using your powers of perception, just looking at the way they hold their cell phone? It may seem strange, but even the way we hold a simple device can reveal a lot about who we are.

Today we are here to talk about it. Just take a look at our list and identify the most common way you hold your phone, then read on for what that means for you.

with just one hand

If you’re one of those people who likes to hold your phone in one hand while moving it with her thumb, you’re the super confident type of person. Just as you know you won’t drop your cell phone, you also know that you’re a happy and relaxed person, who brings happiness to everyone wherever you go.

Two hands to hold, thumb to navigate

In this other configuration, the person is an intelligent individual who uses that cleverness for good, both for himself and for the people around him.

You like to solve problems and help others solve theirs, so that makes everyone look at you as that friend. savior for difficult times.

And that’s exactly where you want to be, in the most difficult moments of everyone you love, giving them that strength so they can conquer their own things and go far.

Two hands and two thumbs

If you prefer to use it that way, it means you are the quick-thinking type of person. You are direct and understand that there is no need to prolong unnecessary situations.

This makes you a hasty person, but also very objective and who knows what he wants, so he goes straight to the point.

Hold it with one hand and move it with the other

And finally, if you’re the type to use your hands that way, you’re pretty old school. A person who isn’t that keen on technology, but isn’t in a hurry to learn either.

You’ve learned over the years that haste is the slowest way to get to your goal. Calm and patience are fundamentals that create winners.