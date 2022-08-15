Apple raises the price of its products in Brazil

Apple’s new table went into effect last Tuesday and covers several models of iPhone, iPad and Macs, with an increase between 1.7% to 7%

In May and June, the price of Apple products were reduced in Brazil. However, now the company has decided to increase its prices from this month. Thus, the new table came into force last Tuesday (9) and covers several models of iPhone, iPad and Macs, with an increase between 1.7% to 7%.

iPhone

Therefore, only models 11 and 12 escaped the increase and continue to cost R$4,999.00 and R$6,499.00 respectively. Check out:

SE 64 GB from R$4,199.00 to R$4,299.00;

SE 128 GB from R$4,699.00 to R$4,799.00;

SE 256 GB from R$5,699.00 to R$5,799.00;

12 mini 64 GB from R$5,505.00 to R$5,699.00;

12 mini 128 GB from R$5,988.00 to R$6,199.00;

12 mini 256 GB from R$6,954.00 to R$7,199.00;

13 mini 128 GB from R$6,374.00 to R$6,599.00;

3 mini 256 GB from R$7,340.00 to R$7,599.00;

13 mini 512 GB from R$9,272.00 to R$9,599.00;

13 Pro 128 GB from R$9,176.00 to R$9,499.00;

13 Pro 256 GB from R$10,142.00 to R$10,499.00;

13 Pro 512 GB from R$12,074.00 to R$12,499.00;

13 Pro 1 TB from R$14,006.00 to R$14,499.00;

13 Pro Max 128 GB from R$10,142.00 to R$10,499.00;

13 Pro Max 256 GB from R$11,108.00 to R$11,499.00;

13 Pro Max 512 GB from R$13,040.00 to R$13,499.00;

13 Pro Max 1 TB from R$14,972.00 to R$15,499.00.

iPad

All models of Apple’s tablet have increased. The 9th generation iPad saw a 5.5% increase across all versions. The base version, 64 GB, went from R$3,790.00 to R$3,999.00.

Mac

Among computers, the only version that did not increase were the 16-inch Mac Book Pro models. The others rose up to 7%.

