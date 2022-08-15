Austin Butler, the new Elvis in theaters, has already starred in well-known films: see which ones – GQ

+



Austin Butler at the London screening of ‘Elvis’ (Photo: Getty Images)

The spotlight is on Austin Butler And it is not for nothing. The 30-year-old actor has quite a responsibility: to live the eternal King of Rock, Elvis Presleyat the movie theater.

With the direction of Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks in the cast, the long Elvis arrives this Wednesday (14) on screens around the world, and is by far the highest flight of Butler’s career so far.

The actor’s choice to play Elvis was announced in 2019, the year the film began production. But with the pandemic, plans have changed. The premiere that was scheduled for 2021 moved to this year.

Screened in May during the Cannes Film Festival, the film was well received by film critics. according to the magazine VarietyAustin Butler’s performance was applauded by the audience – the actor received a standing ovation for 12 minutes, including one of the people in the audience was Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ widow.

Despite not being a familiar face to the public, Austin Butler has a diverse list of works, ranging from participation in children’s series such as Hannah Montana (Disney Channel) and Zoey 101 (Nickelodeon) in the 2000s, even musical on Broadway, The Iceman Cometh (2018), with Denzel Washington.

Check out some films and series productions with Austin Butler below, for those who want to know better the ”new Elvis”:

Austin Butler in one of the scenes of the movie “Elvis” (Photo: Playback/Warner)

Little Invaders (2009)

with the original title Aliens in the Atticthe film Small Invaders is 2009 and the action-comedy genre, directed by John Schultz and starring Ashley Tisdale and Carter Jenkins. In the film, Austin Butler is one of the brothers of the Pearson family, who is suddenly faced with an invasion of aliens in the attic of the vacation home. Fun and light, the film is great for children – in addition to getting to know the younger version of Butler.

The Carrie Diaries (2013 – 2014)

The Carrie Diariesin portuguese Carrie’s Diary, it is already possible to see a more mature Austin Butler. The production was broadcast by the American TV channel The CWbetween 2013 and 2014. The series is a spin-off of sex and the city and portrays the youthful phase of Carrie Bradshaw — Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in the original series — and therefore takes place in the 1980s.

Austin Butler plays teenager Sebastian Kyd, a charming and mysterious young man with whom Carrie (AnnaSophia Robb’s character) falls in love.

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

In The Dead Don’t Die (free translation for The Dead Don’t Die), Austin Butler plays one of the boys who accompanies Zoe, role of Selena Gomez, on a road trip. The horror and comedy film directed by Jim Jarmusch, has a strong cast: Adam Driver and Bill Murray are some of the names.

Satirical and with an ironic humor, the film depicts a sudden invasion of zombies in a small and peaceful town in the United States.

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019)

The most recent work of the writer and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 2019, features Austin Butler in the cast. The prestige film with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbiedepicts the city of angels (Los Angeles, home to the Hollywood film industry) in the 1960s.

Butler plays one of Sharon Tate’s (Robbie) killers on the fateful night of August 9, 1969. He plays the murderous “Tex”, one of the Manson Family members.