“Because of the level he is at…” Tite surrenders to Pedro’s talent and is realistic about a forward in the national team

Pedro has been experiencing a great phase in Flamengo under the command of Dorival Júnior. The player, who has had difficult days in the red and black, is now one of the team’s top scorers with 19 goals scored and eight assists conceded. With the great performance by the carioca club and the proximity of the World Cup in Qatar, the demands on Tite so that he can summon the player to join the Brazilian National Team have increased.

In an interview with journalist Rodrigo Faraco, Tite showed that he is inclined to give the red-black athlete the opportunity, however, as usual, the coach did not anticipate the call-up for the FIFA Date in September, he positively evaluated the live moment for Pedro. “Because of the level he is also having and following through. One of Dorival’s great merits was adjusting Flamengo, playing with two forwards, one for movement, which is Gabigol, and one more for the area, and he is performing every game. Without assuring anything at all, as it is not part of me, he is in a great moment, potentiated by the moment in the resumption of the team”, he evaluated.

Tite was also the special guest of the program Resenha ESPN, last Friday (12) and highlighted that the striker has a very important characteristic for the selection. ”He has a unique trait, a 9 player in a low-playing team, who has heading power. When a team plays very low, you have some alternatives to break through this block, and infiltration becomes very difficult. Mid-range submission is important, crossing from the sides is also important. A player who makes a wall, because he won’t have space to attack, he has this condition. He will follow the midfielder’s intelligent reasoning and he has that ability,” he said.

It wasn’t just Tite who praised the Flamengo striker and gave signs that the athlete should paint the national team. During his participation in the “Mind The Grass” podcast, Tite’s assistant coach, Cléber Xavier, also highlighted the player’s talent and the possibility of the striker wearing the canarinho shirt. “They are within our long watch list. Pedro is unique, he is a pivot, he has a header, he is good for a game with very low opponents. It presents very good alternative.”, he stated.