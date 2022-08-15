Behind the scenes of the Derby show Abel’s mental work at Palmeiras; video | palm trees

One of the biggest assets of Palmeiras in the current season is the psychological maturation of the squad on the field. Mental strength is one of the characteristics most praised by players in interviews.

And coach Abel Ferreira plays a key role in building a team that leads the Brasileirão and is in the Libertadores semifinals. A sample of this atmosphere was revealed in a video released by TV Palmeiras with the backstage of the victory in the classic against Corinthians, over the weekend.

– Play whoever plays, from the first to the last minute, play to win. Whether we’ll make it, I don’t know. What the result will be, I don’t know either, we have to wait until 90, 95 minutes to find out. But we must have faith, will and belief from the first minute of the game, from the warm-up. The more noise they make, the more focused we have to be on what we’re going to do. The more noise they make, the more they want to have the ball – said Abel Ferreira in a lecture at the Football Academy.

– The more noise they make, the more I want to go upstairs and be focused on what I have to do, in the process. Demand the maximum that each one can give, and that’s it – asked the coach.

The classification on penalties against Atlético-MG was remembered by goalkeeper Weverton, who highlighted Palmeiras’ mental strength before entering the field in the direct confrontation against Corinthians.

– What impressed me the most in the last game, in the classification, was the lesson that I will take with me for the rest of my life and every game we play. Together, we are able to overcome all adversities, if we are together and united as a team. We have to believe that we are capable, don’t doubt it. We will not miss this opportunity – said the goalkeeper, still in the locker room.

Before going up to the pitch for the match, Abel Ferreira again spoke to the players about the posture to face the Corinthians fans. There were 44,666 opposing fans present at the Neo Química Arena.

– The more I clap, the more focused I have to be on what I’m going to do, in the process, dribble… the more noise, the more focused. The maximum that each one can give so that in the end we have what we deserve. Be happy, be brave. The more they whistle, the calmer and more focused I have to be on what is my task.

– Do with income, income. Courage to play our way, that’s all. Enjoy, thank you and play to win. Avanti, Lecture – concluded Abel Ferreira.

With Roni’s own goal, Palmeiras beat Corinthians and opened nine points for the rival and for the now vice-leader Flamengo in the leadership of the Brasileirão. Verdão has 48 points, against 39 of the rivals who occupy the two positions below in the table.

Palmeiras enters the field again next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, in a clash valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

