Benedetto punches Boca defender and situation reaches Corinthians

Corinthians was defeated by palm trees last Saturday (13), at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Serie A Championship. With the defeat, Timão lost one position in the competition and currently occupies third place with 39 points, nine less than the leader. However, what caught the attention of the fans was another issue.

Since the villain of the elimination of Boca junior in front of Corinthians at Liberators cup, where he missed two penalties, became involved in yet another controversy. The 32-year-old striker punched the defender in the face Carlos Zambranoin the team’s locker room, during the interval of the match that was 0-0 between Mouth and Racingfur Argentine Championship.

Benedetto and Zambrano exchanged offenses during the departure for the break of the match, and during the TV broadcast it is possible to identify the conversation with the defender: “If they keep looking at the crosses, they’ll score us a goal, idiot” and “Look I kill you“. Before the entrance to the second stage the discussion continued, but with exchange of aggressions. As reported by the portal ‘UOL Sports‘.

It is worth noting that the defender played the second half of the match with a swollen eye and scratched face. Being necessary a police intervention to separate the players. Benedetto he also had scratches on his neck during the second stage. Hugo Ibarratechnician of Boca juniorconfirmed the discussion during an interview, but did not elaborate on the case.