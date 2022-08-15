Bia Haddad appears in 16th in the ranking and is only behind Guga | sneakers

The Brazilian Beatriz Haddad continues to break records. This Monday, the WTA, the World Tennis Association, released the update of the ranking and Bia appears in 16th place, the best placement in the history of a Brazilian in the classification and, consequently, the main position of her career. The jump of six places came after the runner-up in the WTA in Toronto, in a tournament that ended on Sunday.

1 of 2 Bia Haddad at the WTA final in Toronto — Photo: Getty Images Bia Haddad at the WTA final in Toronto – Photo: Getty Images

If we add the male (ATP) and female (WTA) rankings, the Brazilian is only behind Guga, who led the list for 43 weeks between 2000 and 2001. Until this week, the second place in the country’s history belonged to to Thomaz Belucci, in 21st place in 2010.

It is worth noting that Maria Esther Bueno dominated world tennis between the late 1950s and early 1970s, winning 8 singles grand slams. But, at the time, the world ranking as we know it today did not yet exist, since the women’s tennis association had not even been created. Therefore, Bia is the Brazilian woman with the best ranking in history, since the ranking was recognized in 1975.

The Toronto campaign was the best of his career. Bia Haddad beat Marina Trevisan (ranked 26th), Leylah Fernandez (US Open 2020 runner-up), Iga Swiatek (current world number 1), Olympic champion Belinda Bencic (12th) and Karolina Pliskova (14th and former leader) of the ranking). She fell in the final to the Romanian Simona Halep.

Iga Swiatek, who lost to Bia this week, follows the leader of the standings with 8501 points, followed by the Estonian Annet Kontaveit (4476) and the Greek Maria Sakkari (4190).