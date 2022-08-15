Bia makes history and becomes 1 Brazilian top 20 in the WTA

Miami (USA) – Vice-champion of the WTA 1000 in Toronto, Beatriz Haddad Maia from São Paulo continues to write history. With last week’s great campaign, the 26-year-old tennis player became, this Monday, the first Brazilian to appear in the top 20 of the WTA. She won eight places and is now ranked 16th in the women’s rankings.

The first Brazilian to compete in a WTA 1000 final, Bia now has the second best mark in the country in any of the singles rankings, behind only Gustavo Kuerten from Santa Catarina, who was number 1 in the ATP.

The paulista was tied with the gaucho Thomaz Koch a week ago, with both having as best mark the 24th place. She left behind São Paulo Thomaz Bellucci, who was 21st in the ATP, becoming only the second Brazilian in history to appear in the top 20 in singles since the beginning of the Open Era.

Main name of the national women’s tennis, Maria Esther Bueno took the professional phase of tennis only in the final stretch of her career and that’s why she didn’t get such expressive numbers in the WTA, reaching at most the 29th position, in December 1976

Pigossi also climbs and dreams of top 100

Another Brazilian who has a great moment in her career is Laura Pigossi, from São Paulo, who is getting closer and closer to an unprecedented top 100. The 28-year-old tennis player won three more places this week and is now 102nd in the world. She is just seven points behind Germany’s Jule Niemeier, who is currently 100th in the WTA.

Pigossi, who is entered for the ITF W60 in the Bronx, New York, could be top 100 next week without winning. That’s because Niemeier defends points this week, as well as the Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Both will be overtaken by the Brazilian, who then needs to rely on poor performances from rivals that are close behind. She could be the 35th top 100 in the country among men and women.

In the top 200 of the ranking is also Carolina Meligeni Alves, number 3 in Brazil and 175 in the world. She lost three spots from the previous week and returns to the court this Monday playing quali at the ITF in the Bronx.

Cé and Pedretti also climb the list

Champion of an ITF in Rio de Janeiro eight days ago, Gabriela Cé received the 50 points of her recent title and jumped 46 positions. She is now number 280 in the world and number 4 in Brazil. Thaísa Pedretti, on the other hand, surpassed 47 players and is in 416th place.