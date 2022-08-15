Blake Lively celebrates 35 years with Disney ballad with sister: ‘Happiest place on earth’ – Monet

+



Actress Blake Lively celebrating her 35th birthday at Disney (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Blake Lively kicked off her 35th birthday celebrations with a trip with her sister to Disney. Actor Ryan Reynolds’ wife shared on Instagram an album with several photos of her at attractions at Disneyland, California, in the company of her older sister, Robyn Lively.

Star of the series ‘Gossip Girl’ and productions such as ‘The Amazing Story of Adaline’ (2015) and ‘Shallows’ (2016), Lively has a birthday in 10 days, on August 25th.

Actress Blake Lively celebrating her 35th birthday at Disney (Photo: Instagram)

The actress wrote in the caption of the album with the photos of her trip with her sister: “Tell me a happier place in the world to start my birthday celebrations. I’ll be here waiting…”, still including the emoji of a little heart.

Actress Blake Lively celebrating her 35th birthday at Disney (Photo: Instagram)

In addition to recordings in the company of her sister in front of the attractions of the amusement park, Lively also published photos of her posing next to Disney characters. In one of the photos she poses with Jasmine, from ‘Aladdin’ (1992), in another she appears with Jesse, from the films ‘Toy Story’.

Actress Blake Lively celebrating her 35th birthday at Disney (Photo: Instagram)

Blake Lively has been married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012. The two are parents to three children: James (7 years old), Inez (5 years old) and Betty (2 years old).

Actress Blake Lively celebrating her 35th birthday at Disney (Photo: Instagram)

The international press recently reported that the actress will make her directorial debut in a feature. She will be the director of ‘Seconds’, adaptation of the comic book of the same name by author Bryan Lee O’Malley – creator of the comics that inspired ‘Scott Pilgrim Against the World’ (2010).

The film directed by Lively does not yet have a release date. In 2021, she directed the video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, a song by her friend Taylor Swift.