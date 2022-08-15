Boca defender and Benedetto return from halftime with ‘war marks’ and generate speculation of fight in the locker room

Zambrano and Benedetto returned from the locker room with a swollen face and scratches after going to halftime arguing.

O Boca Juniors goes through a time of great turmoil. With bad results on the field, such as elimination for the Corinthians at CONMEBOL Libertadoresand out-of-field problems, the Xeneize team got another headache this Sunday (14)during the goalless draw with Racing.

After a bad first half for the team, Benedettostriker and one of the main names of the club, gathered the players in the midfield for a conversation before the descent to the locker room.

After a few minutes of lively chat, Boca headed to the locker room and everything seemed calm. In the return for the second half, however, it called attention that Zambrano climbed onto the lawn with a bruised face, as if he had been punched, while Benedetto had a scratch on his neck..

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

According to reporter Morena Beltrán, from ESPNwho was on the lawn during the broadcast, a little confusion ensued in the tunnel when the players were heading to the locker room, but it was not possible to identify those involved.

Some vehicles that cover Argentine football daily, such as newspapers hello and clarin, also raised doubts about what would have happened in Boca’s dressing room, but without stating that there was in fact an aggression. The club did not officially comment, nor did the players talk about the matter after the match.