Boca draws with Racing in a game marked by a possible fight in the locker room | argentinian football

Boca Juniors drew 0-0 with Racing this Sunday, for the Argentinian Championship, in Avellaneda, in a game marked by a strong argument on the field between defender Carlos Zambrano and striker Dario Benedetto, at halftime.
Boca Juniors players argue at the end of the first half in the draw with Racing – Photo: ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP
According to the Argentine press, the two Boca players took the argument to another level in the locker room, with suspicions of a fight between teammates.
The possibility was raised by the local media after Boca’s return for the second half, because of a mark on Zambrano’s face, near his left eye. Broadcast footage also showed red marks on Benedetto’s neck.
Diário “Olé” debates possible aggression by Benedetto to Zambrano in the dressing room of Boca Juniors – Photo: Reproduction
The game was marked by another controversy, on the field. In stoppage time, Jonatan Gómez disputed the ball with Sebastian Villa in the Racing area and touched the ball with his arm, with both players on the ground.
The referee was called to review the bid in VAR, but he understood that the two players touched the ball with their arms when they fell on the lawn, did not give Boca a penalty and ended the match, generating a lot of complaints from the players of the Buenos Aires team.