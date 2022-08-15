Bolsonaro admits he received offer of cheaper vaccines from Pfizer

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) admitted this Saturday (13) that he received an offer from pharmaceutical Pfizer to obtain vaccines against the coronavirus at cheaper prices compared to proposals made by the same company to other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Bolsonaro did not make it clear when this proposal was made.

During participation in the podcast “Cara a Tapa”, on YouTube, Bolsonaro was asked about the cheapest offer of the immunizer, and said that he received documents, forwarded them to the CGU (General Controllership of the Union) and that the “truthfulness” of the proposal was proven. . “I don’t want to go any further, but a document has arrived for us, offered at a price well below the treaty back there. I said throw it all to the Comptroller General of the Union,” he said.

According to Bolsonaro, Pfizer offered the vaccine at half price due to competition from other pharmaceutical companies: “They offered it at half price because more pharmaceutical companies began to appear, companies that produce [imunizantes]then there is competition and the price drops”.

Still in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic, the Bolsonaro government refused Pfizer vaccines, which were offered at half the price paid by countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and members of the European Union. It was discovered through documents obtained by the Covid CPI that several Pfizer emails with offers were ignored by the government.

