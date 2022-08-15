BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF ATTACKER JÚNIOR SANTOS

Junior Santos is a player of Botafogo. The striker was officially announced this Monday afternoon by the alvinegro club.

At the age of 27, Júnior Santos arrives at Botafogo on loan from Sanfrecce Hiroshima (JAP) until the end of 2022.

In Brazil, his main passages were through Fortaleza and Ponte Preta.

Read the text released by Botafogo:

“Forward Júnior Santos is yet another reinforcement for coach Luís Castro. Hired on loan from Sanfrecce Hiroshima, from Japan, the 27-year-old striker arrives at Alvinegro with a contract until December 31, 2022. Junior is already in Rio de Janeiro for exams and evaluations and will train soon with his new teammates. The athlete’s official presentation date will be announced later. Welcome, Junior!

Junior Santos is the ninth signing announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex- -Benfica, midfielder Danilo Barbosa, ex-Nice, midfielder Jacob Montes, ex-Molenbeek and striker Tiquinho Soares, ex-Olympiacos, had already been announced by the SAF.

DATASHEET:

Name: Jose Antonio dos Santos Junior

Date of birth: 10/11/1994

Birthplace: Conceição de Jacuípe, BA.

Position: Striker

Height: 1.88cm

Career clubs: Osvaldo Cruz, Ponte Preta, Fortaleza, Kashiwa Reysol, Yokohama Marinos, Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Botafogo.”

