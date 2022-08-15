Botafogo enters the last day of the window with Júnior Santos cocked and eight signings confirmed

This Monday marks the last day of the transfer window in Brazil. O Botafogo again stirred the market and confirmed the arrival of eight players in the period. For the day, the most advanced situation is that of the attacker Junior Santos, from Sanfrecce Hiroshima-JAP.

O 27-year-old player is agreed with Glorioso and arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday night. He will undergo medical examinations this Monday and, if approved, will sign a loan agreement valid until the end of the year.

For now, the striker is the only player with very advanced status in the corridors of the Nilton Santos Stadium on this last day of the window.

Alvinegro, so far, has no moves due to a possible “surprise” on the last day, but it is not possible to rule out anything. It is worth remembering that this was the same situation on the last day of the first window of the year, when Tchê Tchê reached the final stretch in a “lightning operation” involving São Paulo and Atlético-MG.

Anyway, the cart is already full. With Júnior Santos, Botafogo will have the 9th signing of the window. In addition to him, Fernando Marçal, Carlos Eduardo, Luís Henrique, Adryelson, Danilo Barbosa, Gabriel Pires, Jacob Montes and Tiquinho Soares arrived.