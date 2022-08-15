Brad Pitt DEFENDS Ana de Armas from criticism for being chosen to play Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

‘Blonde’biopic focused on the iconic bombshell Marilyn Monroeis one of the most anticipated films of the year – and has already been causing quite a stir since its official announcement.

One of the controversies surrounding the film is the casting of Ana de Armas to play the main character, due to her Cuban origin. Even some experts criticized the Latin accent that Armas brought to the protagonist, going so far as to say that she was not suitable to play her.

However, others defend the hiring of the actress for the feature film, including the producer Brad Pitt, which oversees the project. In an interview with Entertainment Tonighthe said:

“She is phenomenal in the role. It is something difficult to achieve. It took ten years of preparation. And it wasn’t until we found Ana that we were able to cross the finish line,” he said.

Bearing in mind that the film opens in September 28 at Netflix.

In a recent interview with Vulturethe director Andrew Dominik commented on the sensitive topics that the production will address – and made it very clear that the narrative will displease… Well, basically everyone.

“If [o filme] Had it come out a few years ago, it probably would have come out at the height of the #MeToo movement and would have been an expression of all those things.”he said. “We’re at a point now, I think, where people are uncertain about where the boundaries are. It’s a movie that definitely has morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t know if it will be as dry as people want. There’s something about him to offend everyone.”

The long one brings Ana de Armas (‘007 – No Time to Die’, ‘Between Knives and Secrets’) in the titular role.

Dominik is also writing the screenplay, based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates which details Monroe’s story in 1940s and 1950s Hollywood.

‘blonde‘ will have an age rating NC-17, that is, it will be prohibited for minors. This is a rare classification within the entertainment scene, being used only in productions that are exclusively for adults, thus containing sex, drugs and explicit violence. To give you an idea, only movies like ‘Benedetta‘, ‘Blue is the hottest color‘ and ‘Irreversible‘ earned that rating.

