Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of breaking into singer’s wedding

Britney Spears – (photo: ABC)

A man who briefly married singer Britney Spears was convicted of aggravated trespass and assault at the pop star’s wedding in June. Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor charges in a California court, Ventura County prosecutors announced Thursday. The Ventura County judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in prison. Prosecutors dropped the criminal stalking and misdemeanor vandalism charges.

Britney Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at their home in Thousand Oaks, California on June 9 in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna. Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s who she was married to for less than three days in 2004, showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony during an Instagram live stream. He entered the house and went to Spears’ locked bedroom door as she was getting ready for the wedding, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Alexander refused to leave the property when told, beat up a security guard who tried to remove him and damaged a door, prosecutors said. After he filed his request, a judge issued a new protective order forbidding him to come within 100 meters of Spears or the security guard. Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She previously said in court that there was no evidence that he intended to harm Spears. Spears’ attorney declined to comment.