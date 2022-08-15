Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez gets trailer

THE HBO Max presents the trailer and official poster for the original documentary series Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perezwhich premieres exclusively on the streaming platform for all of Latin America in July 21 . Directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, who also wrote the script, the five-episode Max Original production reconstructs in detail the facts and judgment of the case that impacted Brazil in the early 1990s.

What happened to actress Daniella Perez

In 1992, actress and dancer Daniella Perez was murdered by Guilherme de Pádua and his wife, Paula Thomaz, in a cruelly premeditated crime. The premature death of the 22-year-old shook the country. The murder of Daniella, daughter of Brazilian author and producer, International Emmy winner Gloria Perez, gained notoriety and occupied the front pages of national newspapers for years.

After three decades, Gloria Perez revisits the search for the truth behind this story that changed her life forever. The author shares her experience as the production presents, in unpublished records, the details of the investigations and the trial of this case of doubly qualified homicide.

As the victim’s mother, she tracked down witnesses, identified evidence and helped expose errors by Brazilian authorities. Her performance was fundamental for the resolution of the case, in addition to having left a legacy by getting the change of Brazilian legislation, starting to include qualified homicide within the heinous crimes.

For director and screenwriter Guto Barra, the production of true crime contributes to the elucidation of this tragedy that marked Brazil. “Through a thorough research work, we bring to light the barbarity of the crime, with information that was not revealed at the time of the murder.” According to Tatiana Issa, who directed and worked with Guto, “the Daniella Perez case inspires many feelings and its documentary portrayal reveals not only Daniella as an artist, daughter and wife, but also the deficiency of the Brazilian legal system.”

“We have a reliable production, supported by a rigorous research work, which portrays the perverse nature of an emblematic crime that took place in Brazil. Making this series possible for HBO Max reflects our commitment to identifying stories that deserve to be amplified to the general public and brings together surprising elements”, reveals Tomás Yankelevich, Chief Content Officer General Entertainment for Latin America and US Hispanic at Warner Bros. Discovery.

The documentary series brings never-before-seen reports from Daniella Perez’s family and closest friends, who fondly remember the artist and offer their perspectives and memories of the tragedy. Among them are the widow of actress Raul Gazolla and other Brazilian actors, such as Claudia Raia, Fábio Assumpção, Maurício Mattar, Cristiana Oliveira and Eri Johnson.

The reconstruction of the case also includes testimonies from key players in the process, such as the prosecutor (Piñero Filho), the main witness (Antonio Curado), journalists who interviewed the murderers (Luciléia Cordovil, Elsa Boechat), specialists in psychopathic personalities (Ana Beatriz Barbosa and Ilana Casoy) and other related professionals and authorities.

Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez is a Max Original production, produced by Producing Partners. The documentary series is directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, who also wrote the script.