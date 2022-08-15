Bryce Dallas denounces salary gap in Jurassic World

Franchise protagonist Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that he received “much less” than the star of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) to star in the dinosaur films.

Pratt and Howard were protagonists in every film in the Jurassic World trilogy. In 2018, however, Variety reported in its annual list of Hollywood’s highest-paid salaries that the actress received $100,000. 2 million (approximately BRL 10 million at the current quote) less than Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

In an interview with Insider, Bryce Dallas Howard did not reveal the exact amount in dollars of earnings as the protagonist of the saga, but said that There really was a pay gap. “The reports were so interesting because I received much less than the reports saidmuch less”, he vented.

“When I started trading for Jurassic [World]it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage. And unfortunately, you have to sign three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Howard, however, praised Chris Pratt several times, who struggled to rectify the situation. “What I will say is that Chris and I discussed this, and whenever there was an opportunity to tinker with things that hadn’t yet been negotiated, like a game or a theme park attraction, he literally told me, ‘You don’t. I will do all the trading. we will receive the sameand you don’t have to think about it, Bryce,'” he said.

Bryce said she was grateful to Pratt for his help during these years when they shared the franchise’s attention. “I love him so much for doing this. I really love it because I got paid more for this kind of thing than the movie.”

Hollywood pay gap

Bryce Dallas Howard isn’t the only actress to suffer from the gap between the salaries of men and women in the film industry. In the list released by Variety of the highest salaries in Hollywood this year, there are only five women: Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya-Taylor Joy.

The protagonist of Barbie, considered the highest paid actress in Hollywood, narrowly missed out on the Top 20. She earns less than half of the other five highest paid actors in Hollywood and just over 60% of the salary of eight others. that are above it on the list.