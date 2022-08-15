Bryce Dallas Howard Paid “Much Less” Than Chris Pratt

EXCLUSIVE: “Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard is paid “far less” than Chris Pratt.

She told Insider that reports that she received less than $2 million from Pratt in 2018 were inaccurate.

Howard explained that she was “at a huge disadvantage” when she landed on the film trilogy.

“Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard exclusively told Insider that she paid “far less” than co-star Chris Pratt for the film franchise. Reports initially indicated.

Pratt and Howard were co-leaders in all three films in the “Jurassic World” trilogy. However, in 2018, Variety reported that Howard He earned less than $2 million from Pratt for the second film, Fallen Kingdom, and made $8 million, while Pratt earned $10 million.

In an interview with Insider on the occasion of the home entertainment release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” Howard said that the pay gap between her and Pratt was actually bigger.

“Reporting was a lot of fun because I got a lot less than what was reported and a lot less,” Howard told Insider exclusively. “When I started trading Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a huge disadvantage. Unfortunately, you have to sign three movies until your deals are decided.”

Howard added that he discussed the pay gap with Pratt and urged the actor to get equal pay on other franchise opportunities that were not yet contractually mandatory, such as pop-up video games and amusement park rides.



Howard as Claire Dearing in “Jurassic World: Dominion”. international studios

“What I will say is, I discussed it with Chris, and whenever there was an opportunity to tinker with things that hadn’t yet been negotiated, like a game or a trip, he literally said to me, ‘You Howard, don’t. I don’t even need to do anything. I will. All negotiations. We’ll get the same and you won’t have to think about it, Bryce.

The actor continued, “And I love him so much for doing that. I really love it because I paid for this kind of stuff more than I ever paid for the movie.”

In recent years, the issue of the pay gap between Hollywood men and women has become more of a public issue.

In 2019, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo Variety. said She almost quit the show after hearing her voice her Patrick Dempsey was charging twice as much as when the show started.

That same year, Michelle Williams said she was “paralyzed by feelings of worthlessness” after it was revealed “All the Money in the World” star Mark Wahlberg earned $1.5 million to remake the film, while earning just $1.5 million. $1,000.

Jurassic World: Dominion is available for digital rental or purchase on Blu-ray or DVD on August 16th.