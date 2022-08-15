Camilla de Lucas becomes a twin in “Novelei” and celebrates debut as an actress

have you ever seen Camilla de Lucas shining on social networks, giving what to talk about at “BBB” and even here at Purebreak, through our exclusive interviews. And now, it’s time to get to know another side of the influencer: that of an actress! The Nova Iguaçu muse will play in the comedy by embodying the character Ruthfrom the novel “Sand women“.

This Monday (08), another episode of “novelized“, a humorous project that celebrates 70 years of soap operas by recreating, on Youtube, Globo’s most memorable feuilletons. The expectation is great for Camilla’s cameo as Ruth. the presences of Ary Fontoura, Gustavo Tubarão, Rato Borrachudo and Gracyanne Barbosa. Too much, huh?

“I grew up watching soap operas,” Camilla tells the press. “It was a moment where I got together with my friends, my family, mainly to see the final chapter. Everyone was hooked to see the outcome of the characters. It was a lot of fun to participate in the series, I loved living the experience so much, mainly because I was a totally new format”, added the carioca, who recently rocked the look on singer Luisa Sonza’s 24th birthday.

Camilla de Lucas will take on the role of Glória Pires

For those who don’t know, the veteran Gloria Pires was responsible for giving life to the iconic twins Ruth and Raquel in “Mulheres de Areia”. Imagine, then, the response that our Camilla must have felt when taking on the role in 2022, huh? The influencer herself talks a little more about it!

“Ruth is a character remembered until today. The soap opera was a great success. It is a great responsibility to revive a character of such a prestigious actress as Glória Pires”, he comments. “When I found out that I was going to revive Ruth, I was already curious to know who my twin sister, Raquel, would be. phellyx It’s extremely funny, I was already following his videos and knew that our tune was going to hit right away”, he concludes.