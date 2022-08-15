Casagrande and Globo beat Ana Paula in court in a lawsuit worth R$100,000

Commentator Walter Casagrande Júnior, now a columnist for the UOLwon a lawsuit brought by ex-volleyball player Ana Paula Henkel, who charged R$100,000 from him and TV Globo as compensation for moral damages after a publication made on the blog that the former athlete kept on the television station’s website.

In her decision, published last Friday (12), Judge Rosana Moreno described that, in reality, the one who came closest to personal attacks was Ana Paula, who spoke of Casagrande’s illness. The decision by the former athlete is still subject to appeal.

The judge understood that the statements published by the former Corinthians striker did not constitute an excess of press freedom and constitute a regular exercise of criticism, which “even admits the use of blunt expressions, especially when the person being criticized is a notorious person, thus subject to greater scrutiny for their public positions”.

The court sentenced Ana Paula to pay BRL 10,000 — or 10% of the amount claimed by the former athlete — to representatives of Casagrande and Globo. The commentator is represented by lawyers Gustavo Sampaio I. Cosenza and Vagner A. Cosenza, from the Legal Office Cosenza.

In the lawsuit, filed on April 11, Ana Paula asks for R$50,000 from Casagrande and R$50,000 from Globo for moral damages due to the publication made by the former Corinthians player. The former volleyball player and now a commentator for Rádio Jovem Pan says that Casão’s allegations were intended to offend her.

Ana Paula, who is a staunch supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro —Casagrande is ideologically left-wing—, says she seeks “reparation for the damage suffered” with the text published in Globo, in what she defined as “offenses to his image and honor”, in addition to “humiliation” that caused “suffering and pain”.

The confusion began in February last year, when Casão referred to Ana Paula as “a defender of the violent, anti-democratic, weapons and everything that is bad in our society”, as well as “someone who spreads fake news”, among others. stuff. The publication was made on the blog of the former player at GE.

In the text, aimed at athletes, the former player apologizes for having put in your midst [atletas]and for a long time, an unpalatable, boastful, arrogant person, gun advocate, who disguised herself as a volleyball player”.