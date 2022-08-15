Ceará vs Fortaleza live in Clássico-Rei for the Brasileirão; follow broadcast

This Sunday afternoon, 14th, Ceará and Fortaleza will face each other again for the Brazilian Championship. At 16:00, the ball starts rolling at Arena Castelão, in a match valid for the 22nd round of Serie A. The Clássico-Rei promises to be fierce and full of tension, as both teams need to win due to the moment within the current season. . Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Ceara and Fortaleza lineups

Ceará

(4-3-3): João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Gabriel Lacerda, Marcos Victor and Victor Luís; Richardson, Richard and Guilherme Castilho; Mendoza, Vina and Peixoto. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

Strength

(3-4-3): Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Zé Welison, Ronald, Lucas Sasha and Juninho Capixaba; Moses, Thiago Galhardo and Robson. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

How Ceará and Fortaleza arrive for the game

Among injured and suspended, Ceará has six confirmed absences for the duel against Fortaleza. To further aggravate the situation, three of the absences can be classified as team starters.

Messias and Luiz Otávio, Ceará’s titular defense duo, are out of the classic for the same reason: suspension. The athletes completed the sequence of three yellow cards in the draw against Botafogo, last weekend. In addition to them, striker Zé Roberto is also absent due to the accumulation of cards.

Apart from those suspended, Ceará has a full medical department. Cléber, Diego Rigonato and Rodrigo Lindoso undergo treatment at the DM and are confirmed absences for this Sunday’s game, 14th. On the other hand, Marquinhos Santos will be able to count on the return of Richard, Bruno Pacheco and Jhon Vásquez. The first was left out of the duel against São Paulo after his brother’s death, while the other two were handed over to the medical department.

Unlike his rival, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will not have so many difficulties to assemble Fortaleza’s starting lineup. The red-blue-and-white team has only one confirmed absence: Romarinho. The striker was sent off against Internacional, last Sunday, 7th, for complaining with referee Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães.

The only doubt in the tricolor cast is related to the side / defender Tinga, who was handed over to Fortaleza’s medical department for about two months. The defender underwent surgery to correct a ligament injury in his left foot and is in transition. As of the middle of this week, he still hasn’t trained with the rest of the athletes on the field.

Vojvoda will have an important return to the King’s Classic. Striker Thiago Galhardo returns after being left out of the match against Inter due to contractual issues. He will face Ceará, his former club, for the first time since he signed with Fortaleza and is one of the options to take the starting spot in place of Romarinho.

