Chameneon arrives on multiple platforms in August

THE QUbyte Interactivein partnership with Burning Goat Studiois pleased to announce a new game, Chameneon, which will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X|S on the 18th of August.

Chameneon is a 2D platform game with beautiful and very colorful pixel art. In the game a virus has infected Cyber ​​Space and now you have to start the protocol CHAMENEON. Surf the neon lines in Cyber ​​Space and defeat the virus before it’s too late.

Chameneon creates a challenge that requires precision and good reflexes. With simple yet brutal gameplay and several stages to enjoy, your limits will be tested!

Run, jump, dodge and collect Neon Discs to show others who’s the best! It’s your time to shine!

game features

  • 80 levels to play;
  • Colorful and vibrant;
  • Challenging gameplay;
  • A vibrant soundtrack based on a lot of Retrowave/Synthwave;

