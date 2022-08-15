Chameneon arrives on multiple platforms in August

THE QUbyte Interactivein partnership with Burning Goat Studiois pleased to announce a new game, Chameneon, which will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X|S on the 18th of August.

Check out?

Chameneon is a 2D platform game with beautiful and very colorful pixel art. In the game a virus has infected Cyber ​​Space and now you have to start the protocol CHAMENEON. Surf the neon lines in Cyber ​​Space and defeat the virus before it’s too late.

Chameneon creates a challenge that requires precision and good reflexes. With simple yet brutal gameplay and several stages to enjoy, your limits will be tested!

Run, jump, dodge and collect Neon Discs to show others who’s the best! It’s your time to shine!

game features

80 levels to play;

Colorful and vibrant;

Challenging gameplay;

A vibrant soundtrack based on a lot of Retrowave/Synthwave;

Chameneon, which will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox One/Series X|S on the 18th of August.

I have a degree in Information Systems, and I love cinema, television and theater. I work, read a lot, study, go to cinemas, parks and run (exceeded the personal goal of 21km), and still I watch series, movies and read books and write about them for over 10 years… Yes, I don’t even know how I manage to organize my schedule in the midst of so much nerdiness. Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DanArtimos

twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DanArtimos —

Related