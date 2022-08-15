Check out the highlights of the week on Telecine

Advertising

The women will get into action on Tuesday night, August 16, at Telecine Action. From 8:20 pm, they dominate the screen with strong, resilient and adrenaline-filled characters. At the thriller to full test, actress and former wrestler Gina Carano is Mallory Kane, a highly trained spy who faces rivals in the world’s most dangerous places. At 10 pm, a powerful trio of women stars in queens of crime. In the 1970s, Kathy (Melissa McCarthy), Ruby (Tiffany Haddish) and Claire (Elisabeth Moss) take over Hell’s Kitchen when their husbands, Irish mob leaders, are arrested. Following, at 11:55 pm, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Maggie Q are all in The Divergent Series: Allegiantwhich closes the special.

On Wednesday, the 10pm band has tips for all tastes. Premiere with the Première Telecine label, Profile comes to Premium, inspired by the book “In The Skin of the Jihadist”, by Anna Erelle. Film and work delve into the true story of British journalist Amy Whittaker, who created a fake profile on social media to investigate the recruitment techniques used by the Islamic State to attract new followers. At Cult, it’s a classic night with Psychosis, by the master Alfred Hitchcock, who would complete another year in August. While at Fun, the atmosphere is one of laughter and nostalgia with The Patricinhas of Beverly Hills1990s comedy.

And Thursday will be #tbt at Telecine Cult with a night dedicated to the eternal Patrick Swayze. On the day, it would be the star’s 70th birthday and the channel celebrates his trajectory with a triple dose starting at 8:10 pm. The marathon starts with Dirty Dancing – Hot Rhythm and one of the most outstanding characters of his career, Johnny Castle. The special also has Thrill Seekers and Donnie Darko.

Telecine Premium opens on Friday night at 10 pm, Jackass Forever, with the Première Telecine seal. The production marks the 20th anniversary of the first film by the crazed stunt and comedians troupe led by Johnny Knoxville. Also returning from the original cast of the group are Dave England, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and Jason Acuña, better known as Wee Man. Telecine Fun, on the other hand, promises a trip to the past with three animations in the Pre-History Special, starting at 8:20 pm, which brings together The Cave Man, The Croods and The Flintstones: The Movie.

On Saturday at 10pm, koala Buster Moon and his friends are back in Telecine Premium in a new adventure and ready to let their voices go. From special effects to the track with hits of all time, animation single 2 and the super premiere this time, with contagious musical numbers dubbed by national and international stars. The stars of the fictional city Redshore also entertain the public on Sunday, at Telecine Pipoca, with the double of Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes and its sequel, from 18:05.

The weekend’s schedule also features a super combo by Michael Jai White on Saturday, at Telecine Pipoca, with six films starring the actor who understands everything about martial arts. From 3:15 pm, there is Triple Threat, The Fighter (2006), Street Fighter, Welcome to Sudden Death, The command and Rebel hostage. And at Telecine Cult, the work of Luis Buñuel invades Saturday at 4:20 pm, with three productions directed and scripted by the Spanish artist, naturalized Mexican, who left his mark on surrealist cinema: Death in the Garden; Tristana, a Morbid Passion, nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1971; and The Phantom of Libertylong reference to the Communist Manifesto.

On Monday, the 22nd, there’s news on Telecine Touch. In violent heart, which airs at 10pm, young Daniel (Jovan Adepo) must deal with the tragic murder of his older sister. After fifteen years, the trauma continues to influence his personality, making him even more introverted and explosive. But his crush on the lively Cassie (Grace Van Patten), his complete opposite, manages to go beyond his emotional barriers.