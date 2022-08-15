Check the STEP BY STEP to check the BALANCE through the app

Since its creation, made to replace the old Family ScholarshipO Brazil aid sought to become the largest income transfer program in the Federal government. With an initial balance of R$ 400, today it is transferring installments of R$ 600 to more than 18 million families. However, there are still few people who know how to use the project’s application effectively. In this article, we will try to show you the most practical way to use it.

App helps track information

Undoubtedly, the application Brazil aid was made for you to follow the program information in an easy way so that everyone can have access. With a simple functionality, anyone can query dates, values ​​and other data. That’s why we’re going to show you a step-by-step guide on how you can use and register for the app. First, go to your mobile device’s digital store and type Brazil CAIXA Aid. Remembering that for Android smartphones, go to Google Play and for iPhone, go to the Apple Store (links at the end of the article).

See too: Thousands of people receive TODAY: Consult Auxílio Brasil, Vale-Gás and Auxílio Caminhoneiro

When you find the app, make sure that the developer is Caixa Econômica Federal. It is also important to note that there was a lot of fraud, so always look for official government apps. After confirming that it is the correct app, install it and then tap open. Your password will be the same used on the Gov.br platform, which are also used in digital savings BOX Has. If you don’t have it, you can register right away through the app itself. All the procedure done, enter your CPF, your password and click to consult the benefit. Ready! You are inside the app Brazil aid.

How to check the balance of Auxílio Brasil?

If you want to check your balance of values ​​within the Brazil aidjust choose the option “Consult” and then open the tab signaled by “Benefits”. After that, your next step will be to click on the option “View Plots”. Once again, you will be able to see how much you have already received and what is yet to be received.

Finally, the Brazil aid uses a single platform, to unify various public policies for social assistance, health, education, employment and income. The new social program of direct and indirect income transfer is aimed at families in poverty and extreme poverty throughout the country and initially paid R$ 400 to this group. Today, after the approval of the Benefits PEC, its value has increased to R$ 600.

Download the Auxílio Brasil app

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.bolsafamilia&hl=pt_BR&gl=BR

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/aux%C3%ADlio-brasil-govbr/id1036174679

See too: Consigned by AUXÍLIO BRASIL: everything you need to know before taking out the loan