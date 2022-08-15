Chile simplifies rules for the entry of tourists from September

Chile has again relaxed its entry rules for tourists during the pandemic. One of the most enduring protocol countries in all of Latin America has eliminated the requirement to submit Declaration c19, also known as the “Sworn Declaration for Travelers” form, effective September 1.

The mobility pass, required for entry to bars, restaurants and other attractions across the country as proof of vaccination or negative test for covid-19, will also be replaced only by proof of vaccination, announced the Chilean Tourism authorities. on Friday (12).

To board to the country, the vaccination card will also be the only document required, in addition to the passenger’s personal identification, such as an identity card or passport. Vaccines from Janssen, CoronaVac (Sinovac), Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm, CanSino and Sputnik-V are recognized by the local government.

It is important to emphasize that it will no longer be necessary to ratify the proof of immunization — a procedure until then required for the Brazilian document to be recognized in Chilean territory. Also from September 1st, the certificate issued in Brazil will be recognized by the local authorities.

Unvaccinated travelers over 18 years of age must present a negative PCR test performed less than 48 hours before travel to enter Chile. Those under 18 will no longer be subject to any protocol due to covid-19.

For those traveling until August 31, the old rules still apply.

And Easter Island?

For entry to Easter Island, which is Chilean territory, the rules are different: it is necessary to carry out a PCR exam 24 hours before boarding, which must have a negative result.

In addition, it is necessary to issue the mobility pass, fill out the FUI (Single Entry Form), have a round-trip ticket and tourist reservations in a place approved by SERNATUR, undergo health monitoring for seven days and carry out an antigen test. mandatory on arrival on the island. If the result is positive, a seven-day quarantine should be required.