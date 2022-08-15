Corinthians has D-Day to try to hire Willian’s successor

Corinthians has until 19:00 (Brasília time) today (15) to register any possible reinforcement and supply the departure of Willian, but find it difficult to negotiate on this last day of the transfer window. If no one is registered in time with the CBF, coach Vítor Pereira will have to make do with what he has until the end of the Brasileirão.

The board consulted with Michael, formerly of Flamengo, but adopted pessimism after learning that Al-Hilal was unwilling to release him on loan — and that the purchase would cost a fortune. Ferreirinha was also considered, but the script was the same because Grêmio gave no sign that it would be willing to lend it. With few hours of window, Corinthians tries to take a rabbit out of the hat for the final stretch of the season.

The departures of Gustavo Mantuan and Willian left VP with only six forwards available in the squad: Adson, Giovane, Gustavo Mosquito, Júnior Moraes, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. The coach has already been publicly saying that he would like more options for the sector, but instead of gaining players, he lost the former number 10 last week.

More than a month ago, on July 11, Vítor Pereira warned that Corinthians was “aware that we have the need to go to the market”. Since then, the club has announced reinforcements for the defense (Balbuena) and midfield (Fausto Vera), but not for the attack. Already at this time, Willian had warned the board that he did not intend to continue at the club.

Even if they hire someone, Corinthians could not use the reinforcement in the final stretch of the Copa do Brasil, either in the return game against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday (17), or in a possible semifinal in case of classification. The deadline for registration of players in the national knockout ended on the 26th.

With or without reinforcements, Alvinegro plays its life precisely in the Copa do Brasil in two days, when they receive the team from Goiás at the Neo Química Arena. Need to reverse the 2-0 of the first game to qualify for the semifinals – there is no extra time, nor criteria for a qualified goal away from home.