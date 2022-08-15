Corinthians loses a position after defeat in Drbi, but continues in G4; see table

Corinthians lost a position in the Brazilian Championship table after the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. With the conclusion of the round this Sunday, Timão ended up in third place in the competition, nine points behind Palmeiras and behind Flamengo.
The team from Rio de Janeiro, which thrashed Athletico 5-0 at the Maracanã stadium, has the same 39 Corinthians points in the table, but is ahead for having more victories (12-11). In addition to falling a little, Timão sees the distance to leadership reaching the highest level since the beginning of the national competition.
The situation, however, could be worse. Fluminense, which was undefeated for 13 rounds and entered the field with the possibility of overtaking Corinthians, lost 3-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, and parked at 38 points.
It should be noted that both Internacional and Atlético-MG, who seemed to have distanced themselves from Corinthians in the table, leaned against the fight for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores. Timão, who hasn’t won for two rounds, is trying to make a comeback against Fortaleza next weekend.
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|48
|22
|14
|6
|two
|37
|14
|23
|73
|2nd
|Flamengo
|39
|22
|12
|3
|7
|37
|19
|18
|59
|3rd
|Corinthians
|39
|22
|11
|6
|5
|26
|21
|5
|59
|4th
|Fluminense
|38
|22
|11
|5
|6
|32
|25
|7
|58
|5th
|Atletico-PR
|37
|22
|11
|4
|7
|28
|27
|1
|56
|6th
|International
|36
|22
|9
|9
|4
|33
|23
|10
|55
|7th
|Atlético-MG
|35
|22
|9
|8
|5
|30
|26
|4
|53
|8th
|America-MG
|30
|22
|9
|3
|10
|18
|23
|-5
|45
|9th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|30
|22
|8
|6
|8
|32
|28
|4
|45
|10th
|saints
|30
|22
|7
|9
|6
|26
|20
|6
|45
|11th
|Sao Paulo
|29
|22
|6
|11
|5
|31
|27
|4
|44
|12th
|Botafogo
|26
|22
|7
|5
|10
|20
|26
|-6
|39
|13th
|Goiás
|26
|22
|6
|8
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|39
|14th
|Ceará
|25
|22
|5
|10
|7
|22
|23
|-1
|38
|15th
|Strength
|24
|22
|6
|6
|10
|20
|23
|-3
|36
|16th
|cuiabá
|23
|22
|6
|5
|11
|15
|22
|-7
|35
|17th
|Hawaii
|23
|22
|6
|5
|11
|23
|35
|-12
|35
|18th
|coritiba
|22
|22
|6
|4
|12
|23
|34
|-11
|33
|19th
|Atlético-GO
|21
|22
|5
|6
|11
|21
|33
|-12
|32
|20th
|Youth
|16
|22
|3
|7
|12
|16
|35
|-19
|24
See the games of the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 08/13/2022
16:30 – Goiás 1 x 1 Avai
19h00 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras
20:30 – Cuiabá 1 x 0 Youth
21h00 – Botafogo 0 x 0 Atlético-GO
Games on 08/14/2022
11h00 – Coritiba 0 x 1 Atlético-MG
16h00 – São Paulo 3 x 0 Red Bull Bragantino
16h00 – Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR
16:00 – Ceará 0 x 1 Fortaleza
18h00 – América-MG 1 x 0 Santos
19:00 – Internacional 3 x 0 Fluminense
