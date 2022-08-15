Corinthians needs a rare result in the season to advance in the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians welcomes Atlético-GO, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, for the return game of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. And Vitor Pereira’s team will need to have an offensive performance above their average to advance to the stage.

Under the Portuguese coach, Corinthians has scored 47 goals in 42 games, which gives an average of 1.11 goals scored per match. The average of goals conceded, with the coach in charge, is 0.90.

For the game against Atlético-GO, after losing the first leg by 2-0, Timão needs to win by two, to take it to penalties, or by three or more, to advance directly.

1 of 2 Renato Augusto in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians Renato Augusto in training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

Against teams from Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, such as Atlético-GO, Corinthians achieved twice the necessary result in the fourth. Overall, there were two other victories by the necessary score in Paulistão: São Bernardo (3-0) and Ponte Preta (5-0).

Wins by a difference of three or more goals against Serie A teams:

Corinthians 3 x 0 Avai

Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos (Brazil Cup)

Wins by two-goal difference against Serie A teams:

Botafogo 1 x 3 Corinthians

Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth

Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba

Another rare result, but not only in the season, for Corinthians, is to beat Atlético-GO at Neo Química Arena. This never happened. There were four games, with three defeats, one draw and no goals scored.

2017: Brasileirão – Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO

2020: Brasileirão – Corinthians 0 x 0 Atlético-GO

2021: Brasileirão – Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO

2021: Copa do Brasil – Corinthians 0 x 2 Atlético-GO

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

