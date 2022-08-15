Crescendo: Produced by Brie Larson, Docusseries Coming to Disney+ Day

Disney has released the trailer, poster and more details about its new docuseries, ‘Growing‘ which is executive produced by Brie Larson.

“Crescendo” is an innovative hybrid documentary series produced by Brie Larson that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten exciting coming-of-age stories.

The production uses narrative, experimental and documentary cinema to accompany people aged between 18 and 22 as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of life experiences, delivering emotionally powerful narratives to audiences that offer an intimate look at adolescence and the many social, family and internal obstacles young people face on their way to self-knowledge and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode features a young person – or “hero” – and their growing up experience. Accompanied by a deeply personal interview, they present their childhood and adolescence through creative cinematic reenactments that help bring their key turning points to life.

Finally, the premiere of “Crescendo”, a new original docuseries, will be on September 8, on Disney+ Day,