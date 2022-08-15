Cruzeiro announces the signing of striker Juan Christian, from Azuriz

photo: Personal Archive Juan Christian was last at Al Hamriyah, in the United Arab Emirates

A new addition to Cruzeiro for the season’s sequel, Juan Christian was announced this Monday afternoon (8/15). On loan from Azuriz, from Paraná, the 21-year-old forward will stay at Toca da Raposa II until December 2023.

Juan’s name was published in the Daily Newsletter (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), even before the official announcement of the Minas Gerais club. Therefore, he already meets legal conditions of play.

Raposa informed that the athlete is already released to start training. He will officially present himself this Tuesday (16/8), when the celestial squad will present itself again to start the preparation for the duel with Grmio, for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Juan Christian’s career

Juan did part of his training at Athletico-PR, a team in which he played with Jaj. In 2020, he transferred to Azuriz, from Paran, a company-club that has left-back Marcelo as one of the investors.

Already in 2021, the striker wore the shirt of the aspiring team (under-23) of Grmio on 27 occasions – with three goals scored. Tricolor was champion of the Brazilian Championship of the category.

Juan was last at Al Hamriyah, in the United Arab Emirates.

The young player is Cruzeiro’s eighth signing in the mid-year window. Before him, defender Lus Felipe was announced; left-back Marquinhos Cipriano; right-back Wesley Gasolina; the steering wheel Pablo Siles; the sock Chay; and forwards Bruno Rodrigues and Lincoln.