Cruzeiro coach praises Gasolina after debut for the club
photo: Staff Images/Cruise
Wesley Gasolina returned to acting in official games after almost four months
Wesley Gasolina’s debut on Cruzeiro was approved by the boss. Coach Paulo Pezzolano liked what he saw of the 22-year-old right-back in his first minutes on the field with the Raposa shirt, in the 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia, for Serie B.
Gasoline was activated at halftime of the duel, in the place of Matheus Bidu, when Cruzeiro was still losing 1-0 to Chape. With good starts and crosses on the right side, the winger helped the team to create offensive volume
“Gasoline is very good. A boy who has very good potential physically and can give us a lot of depth on the right. A powerful player, he has one against one. If he gets what we want physically fast, a player who will add a lot”, said the coach.
The good performance happened even without the rhythm of the game. He hadn’t been on the field for an official match since April 23, when he played 13 minutes in Sion’s 5-1 defeat to Zurich in the Swiss Championship.
“Very happy to have made my debut with the Cruzeiro shirt. Today, I made a good debut, but I’m still a little out of rhythm. Game by game, I pick up rhythm”, evaluated the right-back.
Hired with Juventus, from Italy, the 22-year-old right-back will stay at Toca da Raposa II until the end of 2024. Superesportes found that, to settle with the young man permanently, Cruzeiro had to pay around R$ 2 million to the Italian club for 50% of the player’s economic rights.
Cruzeiro x Chapecoense: photos of the duel at Man Garrincha
